As if we needed another reason to love the wonderful, greasy, almost like homemade food from Cracker Barrel, the restaurant just announced they will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner only $10 per person! Yes, what’s better than Cracker Barrel food? Thanksgiving Cracker Barrel food…that’s what!

The restaurant chain is offering the already prepared meals you can pick up between November 17 and November 25. All you have to do is just put them in the oven when you’re ready, or store them in the refrigerator until you’re ready to get them up.

The “Heat n’ Serve” Holiday Family Meal To- Go serves 10 people and costs $109.00, which comes out to $10 and spare change here and there. So, get those extra coins at the bottom of your bag, because this is the perfect excuse to use them! The meal features two oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet (and mouth-watering) yeast rolls, a pecan pie, and of course, a pumpkin pie.

You can also pick three sides from a pretty extensive menu which features a green bean casserole fried apples, green beans, a hash browns casserole, cornbread dressing, a sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, carrots, macaroni and cheese, and corn. I don’t know…this sounds too good to be true, tbh!

Now, say you have a small group of friends coming over to celebrate and don’t want that much food. That’s okay! You can opt for a smaller Homestyle Turkey and Dressing Family Meal To-Go, which feeds up to six people and sells for $67.99. This one comes with turkey, gravy, three sides, a sample of sugar-cured ham, cranberry relish, and a choice between buttermilk biscuits, sourdough bread, or corn muffins.

Want more food? You can defiantly pay a little extra and update one of the sides to green bean casserole, add another side, or buy a gallon of spiced apple tea! I have to admit, I have no idea what spice apple tea, but hey, that sounds pretty good, so sign me up! Both of these options are available to order online at crackerbarrel.com.

And of course, to those who just rather skip out on making a mess in the kitchen altogether on Turkey day, you can get Thanksgiving dinner at Cracker Barrel from 11 a.m. until the restaurant closes (store closing hours depend on your location). These meals cost $12.99 for adults and $7.99 for children. Keep in mind that Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for Cracker Barrel so you might want to get there early to avoid the crowd and get some good good food.

It doesn’t stop there! As a way to help Operations Homefront, the restaurant will donate half the proceeds to help prove holiday meal to military families, for every pie they sell on November 18. From now until December 24, on can get an apple pie, apple pecan strudel, chocolate pecan pie, or regular pecan pie! Through November 17 through November 25, you can get a tasty pumpkin pie! So. Much. Pie! Can you image what specials they will have for Christmas!

Alright, I’ll be right back…on my way to Cracker Barrel!