Do you or someone you know love wine to the point that you can live inside a bottle? Well, good news friends! There’s exactly a place for that, where wine lovers can experience their favorite wine from the wine’s perspective. The Quinta da Pacheca Estate in Douro, Portugal let’s guest stay in giant, luxurious wine barrels for a night.
The Wine House Hotel has a total of 10 giant wine barrels, all designed by property owners Maria do Céu Gonçalves and Paulo Pereira in a 140-acre estate vineyard and all are all named for a different wine grape. Each barrel is 270 square feet and is made of simple pinewood. On the inside? Each one contains an elegant bedroom that can be considered your own personal spa. It’s really a dream come true. Wine and a massage? Yeah, count me in.
We have stayed in some pretty unique places, but this hotel stay is right up there at the top. These amazing wine barrels had just opened to the public (brand new). To say it was amazing is the least I can say. More to come!! #douro #dourowine #winebarrel #hotels #ilovedouro #Portugal #dourovalley #travelstoke #tlpicks #instatravel #beautifuldestinations #lonelyplanet #photography #travelphotography #bestvacations #natgeotravel #igtravel #travelgram #visitportugal #vineyards #winecountry
Each barrel also features high-end amenities such as private bathroom with a modern walk-in shower, a large round bed, and skylight that lets you gaze at the stars at night, a private terrace, air conditioning, and the best of all, Wi-Fi! The barrel is close to the 116-year-old estate’s vines, which makes exploring around the grounds easier. All you have to do is walk out your barrel door and you’re there.
During your vineyard stay, you can also enjoy some wine tasting, because of duh, as well as samples of olive oil and jam made by locals. The hotel also has a restaurant for dinner and several winemaking rooms that guest can take a look at. And of course, if staying in a barrel isn’t really your thing, you can always just stay in a regular hotel room. But…what’s the fun in that?
Momentos inesquecíveis… ❤️ . #Repost @marcelladidonato with @get_repost ・・・ (English below) Já pensou que incrível dormir dentro de um barril de vinho? 🍷A @quinta_da_pacheca oferece essa experiência única, uma das mais legais das nossas vidas!! Os barris são muito aconchegantes por dentro e luxuosos! A Quinta da Pacheca fica na região do Douro, em Portugal 🇵🇹 @soliciteturismo Qual a experiência mais legal que você já teve com hotéis?? . . . 🇺🇸 Have you ever thought how amazing it would be to sleep inside a barrel of wine? 🍷@quinta_da_pacheca offers this unique experience, one of the coolest of our lives!! The barrels are very cozy and luxurious inside! Quinta da Pacheca is located in the Douro region of Portugal 🇵🇹 What was the coolest experience you've had with hotels??
How much does this cost? Well, booking your own barrel is around $289 per night, a bit pricey but it’s definitely one to cross off the bucket list, that’ for sure!