Do you or someone you know love wine to the point that you can live inside a bottle? Well, good news friends! There’s exactly a place for that, where wine lovers can experience their favorite wine from the wine’s perspective. The Quinta da Pacheca Estate in Douro, Portugal let’s guest stay in giant, luxurious wine barrels for a night.

The Wine House Hotel has a total of 10 giant wine barrels, all designed by property owners Maria do Céu Gonçalves and Paulo Pereira in a 140-acre estate vineyard and all are all named for a different wine grape. Each barrel is 270 square feet and is made of simple pinewood. On the inside? Each one contains an elegant bedroom that can be considered your own personal spa. It’s really a dream come true. Wine and a massage? Yeah, count me in.

Each barrel also features high-end amenities such as private bathroom with a modern walk-in shower, a large round bed, and skylight that lets you gaze at the stars at night, a private terrace, air conditioning, and the best of all, Wi-Fi! The barrel is close to the 116-year-old estate’s vines, which makes exploring around the grounds easier. All you have to do is walk out your barrel door and you’re there.

During your vineyard stay, you can also enjoy some wine tasting, because of duh, as well as samples of olive oil and jam made by locals. The hotel also has a restaurant for dinner and several winemaking rooms that guest can take a look at. And of course, if staying in a barrel isn’t really your thing, you can always just stay in a regular hotel room. But…what’s the fun in that?

How much does this cost? Well, booking your own barrel is around $289 per night, a bit pricey but it’s definitely one to cross off the bucket list, that’ for sure!