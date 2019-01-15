Menu
Pepsi or Coke? Neither! Dr Pepper is here to say, enough is enough, “we are the best soda out there!” Yes, apparently the company doesn’t believe there is any competition among soda drinkers in the state of Texas when it comes to what soft drink they prefer, and is hoping to put an end to the debate once and for all.

Parent company Keurig Dr Pepper is asking Texans to help them by signing a Change.org petition to become the official soft drink of Texas. To celebrate the occasion and promote the brand’s Texas roots, the company released special edition 20-ounce bottles of the bubbly drink, featuring 15 unique labels that depict iconic landmarks in Texas. These are only available in Texas, because of course they are.

Now, I’m not really a Dr Pepper fan, it’s a little too sweet for my taste buds, but I can account for Texas’ love for Dr Pepper. My office is always stuffed with Dr Pepper sodas in the fridge, and they always seem to restock them every few days. It’s ridiculous and unnecessary. But hey, to each their own, right!?

VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, Derek Dabrowski, explained the companies reasoning behind the petition.

“Dr Pepper is Texas born and bred, and like any Texan, has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state. This one-of-a-kind bottle collection was created exclusively for the passionate fans that also call it home. Dr Pepper has a rich history in the Lone Star State and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone to celebrate for generations to come.”

In case you were wondering, yes, the soda was created in 1885 in Waco, TX and is the oldest major soft drink in the United States with over 23 flavors. (23!!!!) The campaign has obtained more than the original goal of 100 signatures and is now aiming for 1,500! Safe to say Dr Pepper aficionados in Texas are sure agreeing with the petition, declaring their infinite love for the soda by dubbing it “Texas Water” and creating a social media hashtag #DRPepperLovesTX to promote the petition.

So what do you think? Should Dr Pepper be the official soft drink of the Lone Star State? If you do, you can click here to sign the petition.

