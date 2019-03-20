As if we needed another reason to embrace our wine obsession, Peach Creek Vineyards in College Station is now letting you have a glass of your favorite red wine with alpacas! Turns out, the vineyard is celebrating on April 14th by releasing the cutest furry companions around the vineyard, hoping to get a snack from drunk people walking around trying to pet them.

Peachcreek Vineyards is known all around the Lonestar state for their wine, which is made from only Texas fruit. Since it opened in 2011, they have gone on to win several international awards for their delicious homemade wine. Not being biased, but it is actually pretty great wine. I went a few years ago and was immediately obsessed. I highly recommend their Tesoro Rojo red wine, it has a smoky bold flavor that will leave you wanting more.

According to their itinerary, from 1 p.m to 6 p.m you will be able to enjoy the vineyards delicious wines while hanging out with the alpacas. The alpacas all come from Bluebonnet Hills Alpaca Ranch and they will be wandering around the Texas hill country waiting for you to pet them and take pictures, so make sure you bring your phone with you.

You will also be able to buy products made from alpaca fiber and talk with farmers as to how they raise these cuties, and why they choose to become alpaca ranchers. Of course, you’ll be able to buy some wine for later, because after one wine, you know another one will be needed.

How much does this cost? Well, it ranges from $1 to $20, depending if you want a glass of wine or an entire bottle. You will have a choice between red and white wine, whether it’s sweet or dry. For all you non-alcohol people out there, no worries, no shame in that! There is also a no wine option for those who just want to enjoy a nice Sunday afternoon with friends or family. Sounds like a perfect day.

Move over goat yoga, wine with Alpacas next to me is the only activity I need this summer!