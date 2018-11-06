Put down that cake mix! While holiday baking season is upon us, you might want to steer clear of the boxed cake mixes, Duncan Hines in particular. According to the CDC and FDA, positive traces of salmonella has been found in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix. And while health officials have not concluded it is the prime source of the salmonella outbreak, Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling four of its top varieties out of caution.

The four varieties, Classic White Cake, Classic Butter Golden Cake, Signature Confetti Cake, and Classic Yellow Cake are some of the brand’s top sellers.

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date

(located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

As part of an ongoing investigation by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Duncan Hines cake mixes are a part of five occurrences of illness due to salmonella. Several of the individuals reported eating cake mix before falling ill, both consuming the baked cake and eating the raw batter.

The possible salmonella contamination is the most serious for young children, the elderly and those with a weakened immune system. People who come in contact with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In more serious instances the organism can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

While the voluntary recall is helping to stop the salmonella illness from spreading, you can prevent it at home as well by not eating raw cake batter and washing your hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter products.

If you have purchased one of the recalled Duncan Hines varieties, return them back to the store or throw them away. Consumers with questions should call the Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.