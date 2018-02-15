Menu
etm vday breakfast Read this Next

Show your kids you love them with my easy heart-shaped Valentine's Day breakfast
Advertisement

Why is everyone going crazy for the Instant Pot?

I honestly think it’s just because it cooks food fast. Yes, it’s cool that it’s basically seven appliances in one, but with everyone in a hurry nowadays, we appreciate something that can get the job done in half the time.


I bought an Instant Pot so I can experiment with some recipes for you guys. Because I love takeout, I decided my first recipe should be homemade Kung Pao Chicken. If you use the Instant Pot, this recipe cooks in only 15 minutes, which is faster than it takes the delivery guy to get to my house!

You will need:

Chicken

  • 1 zucchini, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1½ pounds chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • ⅔ cup cashews
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch or arrowroot (chef’s choice!)
  • 3 tablespoons ghee or olive oil (chef’s choice!)
  • 1 teaspoon red chili flakes
  • Salt and pepper
  • Sesame seeds, for garnish
  • Green onions, sliced, for garnish

Sauce

  • ⅓ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup water
  • 4 tablespoons honey
  • 4 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
  • ½ teaspoons red pepper flakes (or more if you love spicy food!)

The Instant Pot is, first and foremost, a pressure cooker. I used that function to fully cook my chicken in just three minutes. And it really did cook in those three minutes!

But be very careful when releasing steam from your Instant Pot! I learned that the hard way! Don’t get too close!

Serve your finished Kung Pao Chicken over rice, and don’t forget to garnish it with green onions and sesame seeds.

You guys — this dish is so delicious. It tastes just like takeout (without a ton of MSG), and it was quick enough to make on a weeknight. Seriously, make it in your own Instant Pot!

More quick dinners

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Show your kids you love them with my easy heart-shaped Valentine’s Day breakfast

Show your kids you love them with my easy heart-shaped Valentine’s Day breakfast

Forget the card — this Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” in a more meaningful way: with a pastry envelope full of cherry pie

Forget the card — this Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” in a more meaningful way: with a pastry envelope full of cherry pie

These are the 10 wildest, weirdest, most wonderful restaurants in the world

These are the 10 wildest, weirdest, most wonderful restaurants in the world

Olive Garden is now serving Italian nachos, and it’s caused quite a stir

Olive Garden is now serving Italian nachos, and it’s caused quite a stir

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement