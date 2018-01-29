Years ago, Tyson met a homeless man who looked like Tom Cruise. He invited the homeless man to live in a tent in his backyard. And the homeless man, who was a chef, introduced Tyson and his family to this chili recipe.
That’s the story Tyson tells, anyway.
RELATED: Tyson didn’t get any birthday gifts! Why do we forget to celebrate our dads?
As far as I’m concerned, the story doesn’t matter when the chili tastes this good. Thank you, Tom Cruise.
You will need:
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 2 onions, chopped
- 3 cans tomato sauce
- 1 can diced tomatoes and green chiles
- 1 can kidney beans
- 4 Roma tomatoes
- 1 jalapeño pepper, sliced
- Spices
- Cumin
- Oregano
- Cayenne pepper
- Paprika
- Salt
- 1 cup chili powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 can tomato paste
- Adobo seasoning
- 2 pounds bison (this is Tyson’s addition)
- 2 pounds cube steak
- Olive oil
- Cilantro
- Lime
Tyson’s favorite part about this recipe is making it in his beloved digital pressure cooker. He’s seriously obsessed with it.
Don’t forget to serve your chili with cornbread on top! We prefer Jiffy. It’s cheap and so easy to make, as we learned when we made Big Mama’s cornbread stuffing for Thanksgiving. For an extra kick, Tyson throws a packet of sazon seasoning into his cornbread mix.
Frankly, I can’t believe Tyson waited this long to share this amazing recipe with me. And he’s known it since the early ’90s!
More of our favorite chilis
- Slow cooker vegetarian chili (with beer!)
- Chicken and white bean chili
- 6-ingredient Texas Roadhouse chili
- My personal favorite: Cincinnati chili
- Coney Island-style chili dogs
Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!