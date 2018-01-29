Years ago, Tyson met a homeless man who looked like Tom Cruise. He invited the homeless man to live in a tent in his backyard. And the homeless man, who was a chef, introduced Tyson and his family to this chili recipe.





That’s the story Tyson tells, anyway.

As far as I’m concerned, the story doesn’t matter when the chili tastes this good. Thank you, Tom Cruise.

You will need:

2 green bell peppers, chopped

2 onions, chopped

3 cans tomato sauce

1 can diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 can kidney beans

4 Roma tomatoes

1 jalapeño pepper, sliced

Spices Cumin Oregano Cayenne pepper Paprika Salt

1 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 can tomato paste

Adobo seasoning

2 pounds bison (this is Tyson’s addition)

2 pounds cube steak

Olive oil

Cilantro

Lime

Tyson’s favorite part about this recipe is making it in his beloved digital pressure cooker. He’s seriously obsessed with it.

Don’t forget to serve your chili with cornbread on top! We prefer Jiffy. It’s cheap and so easy to make, as we learned when we made Big Mama’s cornbread stuffing for Thanksgiving. For an extra kick, Tyson throws a packet of sazon seasoning into his cornbread mix.

Frankly, I can’t believe Tyson waited this long to share this amazing recipe with me. And he’s known it since the early ’90s!

