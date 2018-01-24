It’s cold and flu season. Late last year, a cold from hell knocked me out for two weeks. And I don’t want to get sick again.





Tyson claimed that “someone special” (an old girlfriend, perhaps?) gave him a recipe for life-giving chicken soup. It’s loaded with fresh, healthy ingredients that help your immune system fight off bugs and germs.

(Keep in mind that Tyson doesn’t like exact measurements. We’re guessing on some of these ingredients.)

You will need:

1 jalapeño pepper, sliced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

3 chicken breasts

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

About ¾ of a purple onion, chopped

About 1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons sofrito

1 cup white rice

1 bunch cilantro

1 cup vermicelli, cut up

1 lime

Avocadoes

6 red potatoes, chopped

Chicken bouillon cubes (either 2 large or 4 small)

And don’t forget to add some sliced carrots and celery!

When the soup finished simmering, it didn’t look like anything special.

But once it was ladled into our bowls and topped with avocado and lime (Tyson says, “If you don’t have the lime, go back to the store,” because it really ties this whole soup together), it became something — well, something life-giving. High-five to Tyson’s lady friend!

