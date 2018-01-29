Menu
This bruschetta cheese ball will be the MVP of your Super Bowl spread
I was looking for the perfect Super Bowl party snack when Tyson suggested these wonton sausage bites, or “sausage stars,” as he calls them. It’s one of only a few of his ex-wife’s recipes that he enjoys.


Why are they stars? When the wonton wrappers cook in the oven, they crisp up, forming these pretty star shapes.

You will need:

  • ½ pound mild sausage
  • 2 cups Colby-Jack cheese, shredded
  • ½ green bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 bunch green onions, chopped
  • ½ cup ranch dressing
  • Wonton wrappers

The finished product is so delicious and shouldn’t be restricted to football season. It’s the perfect Sunday afternoon lunch or snack.

In fact, sausage stars are so good, they make me more inclined to listen to Tyson’s future recipe ideas. Congratulations, buddy.

A homeless chef who looks like Tom Cruise (really) gave Tyson this incredible chili recipe

Chase away your winter cold with Tyson’s “life-giving” chicken soup

These ain’t your mama’s pancakes — my version of the breakfast classic has a few delicious surprises in store

These 7 recipes will make you want to go out and buy an air fryer

