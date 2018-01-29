I was looking for the perfect Super Bowl party snack when Tyson suggested these wonton sausage bites, or “sausage stars,” as he calls them. It’s one of only a few of his ex-wife’s recipes that he enjoys.





Why are they stars? When the wonton wrappers cook in the oven, they crisp up, forming these pretty star shapes.

You will need:

½ pound mild sausage

2 cups Colby-Jack cheese, shredded

½ green bell pepper, chopped

½ red bell pepper, chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

½ cup ranch dressing

Wonton wrappers

The finished product is so delicious and shouldn’t be restricted to football season. It’s the perfect Sunday afternoon lunch or snack.

In fact, sausage stars are so good, they make me more inclined to listen to Tyson’s future recipe ideas. Congratulations, buddy.

