I don’t care about the history of Valentine’s Day. To me, it’s just a day to celebrate everyone I love — and, of course, that includes my kids.





So this year, I’m preparing a special Valentine’s Day breakfast for my children. It’s full of foods they love, and it’s so quick and easy that I can even make it before they head off to school.

You will need:

Bacon

Cinnamon rolls from a can + frosting

Pink sanding sugar or sprinkles

Pink food coloring

Strawberries

For me, the fun is in the design. I wanted to form every item on the plate into heart shapes.

Some of the hearts looked better than others; as I’m sure you know, presentation is not my strong suit. But as long as my kids get cinnamon rolls and bacon for breakfast, they don’t care how it looks. And they know I love them, and that’s what’s important.

