Your kids will love these LEGO cakes, and you’ll love how easy they are to make
I don’t care about the history of Valentine’s Day. To me, it’s just a day to celebrate everyone I love — and, of course, that includes my kids.


So this year, I’m preparing a special Valentine’s Day breakfast for my children. It’s full of foods they love, and it’s so quick and easy that I can even make it before they head off to school.

You will need:

  • Bacon
  • Cinnamon rolls from a can + frosting
  • Pink sanding sugar or sprinkles
  • Pink food coloring
  • Strawberries

For me, the fun is in the design. I wanted to form every item on the plate into heart shapes.

Some of the hearts looked better than others; as I’m sure you know, presentation is not my strong suit. But as long as my kids get cinnamon rolls and bacon for breakfast, they don’t care how it looks. And they know I love them, and that’s what’s important.

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
