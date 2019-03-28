Did you know that drinking poisonous cocaine acid is bad for you? Drinking poisonous cocaine acid is bad for you. That’s pretty much what energy drinks are, medically speaking, so it’s no surprise that some guy drank six and his tongue started to melt. An energy drink is basically intensely caffeinated varnish. Of course, it’s going to start killing anything organic it comes into contact with.

This Family Guy clip sums up energy drinks nicely.

Though everyone should be aware that energy drinks are roughly as good for you as being stabbed, one man, in particular, found this out in an incredibly unpleasant way. The energy drinks he loves melted his tongue.

Dan Royals, an Australian teacher living in Asia, shared a picture of the aftermath of chugging Watermelon flavored battery acid all day and it’s pretty awful.

His Facebook post warned others about the dangers Big Energy Drink doesn’t want you to know about.

Who drinks energy drinks? Addicted to them? You may want to think again. That’s what that s*** does to your tongue, imagine what it’s like on your internals. Up until recently when this started to occur, I was drinking at least 5-6 a day (lack of energy teaching kids usually) and I brush daily, went to the doctor and boom! Found out it’s the chemicals in these drinks that are causing it… it literally eats away at your tongue.

See kids? Drinking energy drinks isn’t all skateboarding through flames and lifting weights until your muscles explode through your skin. That’s not real life. Real life is drinking two Monsters and then pooping out your melted intestines. Real life is chugging a Rockstar and going temporarily blind. Real life is Red Bull giving you strokes.