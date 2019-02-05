Hooters garners a lot of sneers from the general public, mostly for its perceived customer base: pervs, rednecks, and Floridians (or some combination of the three). What the Hooters haters won’t admit, however, is that Hooters chicken wings are actually pretty great. (Breaded wings > non-breaded wings… typically.) Sometimes nothing quite hits the spot like some wings and light beer pitcher specials. Is that so wrong?

For a lot of hopelessly (or happily) single guys, one of those times is Valentine’s Day. Booze, wings, and sports. That sounds a lot better than desperately swiping through Tinder for all day for an awkward date. And take it from someone who’s eaten fast food for Thanksgiving dinner, there are worse holiday meal fates. Just own it. Love it.

With this in mind, the Hooters Valentine’s Day deal is offering free wings to any single customers (men or women) who show up and shred a picture of their ex. The Shred Em and Forget Em promotion offers 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any ten wings, to be exact. So hit up Hooters with a few of your single friends and the most anger-inducing picture of your ex you can find.

You can actually either show up to your local Hooters location and shred the photo of your ex there, or you can shred your ex on Hooters’ website and redeem your free wings with a digital coupon.

This, to me, is the best possible way to stick to your ex this Valentine’s Day. You’d think it would be having someone new to make them jealous, but it’s not. Showing them, and the world, that you’re living free, unrestrained by anyone’s expectations, twenty wings and eight beers deep is the best way to do it. Only then will they truly understand that you were a wild stallion — beautiful, untamable, free. Too glorious for any one person to hold down.

Run free, you majestic, soon-to-be-wing-sauce-covered creatures.