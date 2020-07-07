Hello Jack Daniel’s fans (and teetotalers who have always wanted to know what Jack Daniel’s Whiskey tastes like), you can now buy Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee Grounds on Amazon. If you’re transitioning from paying for overpriced coffee to making coffee at home, then you need good coffee that’s going to help you put that coffee maker to use.

When you make coffee at home, it’s tough to find a flavor that makes bland coffee grounds taste good. Sometimes caramel creamer can’t even do the trick! Jack Daniel’s Coffee is some of the best tasting coffee that you won’t even think about putting creamer and sugar in it.

Jack Daniel’s 100 percent Arabica Coffee grounds have vanilla notes of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey and Tennessee honey. The rich flavor of whiskey is going to make this the best coffee you’ve ever had. The taste of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 is no longer just for nightcaps. Start your day with the authentic Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey flavor.

There’s even a decaf option so you can enjoy the taste of Old No.7 before bed. This makes a great gift for coffee drinkers and whiskey lovers. Add these coffee grounds to Dad’s gift bag for his next birthday. After he’s finished his gourmet coffee, he has an awesome collectible tin to keep in the kitchen.

An Amazon customer left a 5-star review and said, “Bought this as a gift for my husband that asks for nothing. He was genuinely surprised and delighted that I could find a gift that combined two of his favorite beverages!”

Sorry Dunkin’, but these Jack Daniel’s Coffee Grounds are calling my name. It looks like I’ll be saving a lot of money making coffee from home.

Advertisement

Here’s to never having to spike your coffee again. (Totally kidding.)