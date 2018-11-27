First romaine lettuce, and now meat products? It’s been a full two weeks of recalls after the nation’s largest beef processor, JBS USA, recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the ground beef was produced on October 24, at JBS USA-owned Swift Beef Co. in Hyrum, Utah.

The product might have been contaminated with E. coli outbreak O157: H7. But, good news for us, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction due to the consumption of the products. E. coli can cause dehydration, abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea two to eight-day after exposure. It can also cause kidney failure in children under the age of 5 and older adults.

Symptoms of E. Coli contamination include easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who fear they might have been exposed are asked to seek emergency medical care immediately. The 99,260 pounds of ground beef was packaged in 2,000-pound pallets and in plastic wrapped packages of eight to 10 pounds marked as “Blue Ribbon Beef.” The following products have been recalled:

Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410

Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413

Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415

Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510

All ground beef was shipped to the retail distributor for further processing and food service distributors for institution use in Oregon, Nevada, California, Washington, and Utah. According to the USDA, JBS USA recalled their products after Majestic Meat company of Salt Lake City on Thursday recalled 530 pounds of ground beef supplied by BS USA.

This isn’t the first time JBS was recalled. Back in October, the company recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of raw beef products processed at its Tolleson, Arizona, for potential Salmonella Newport contamination. 57 people from 16 states got ill between August 5 and September 6. In May, JBS USA recalled 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef roasted in Lenoir, North Carolina for possible contamination with hard plastic pieces.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products (frozen and fresh) by cooking them at a 165 Fahrenheit. Consumers with questions about the recall can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.