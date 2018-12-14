Typically, when you tell someone, “There’s a KFC log in there,” you’re pointing a plumber toward an abused toilet, not your loved ones toward your crackling fireplace. The Colonel has changed all that, though. On Thursday, the fried chicken chain debuted a KFC-scented “Enviro-log” that is supposed to smell like fried chicken and, more specifically, Colonel Sanders’ famed 11 herbs and spices secret recipe. It’s a Yule Log meant to make your home smell like a deep fryer. By Friday the log had sold out.

I just found out that KFC was selling a fire log that smells like fried chicken when you burn it and it's sold out. pic.twitter.com/ZCggiRXBCS — mossfan563 (@mossfan563) December 14, 2018

If you still want the aroma of Kentucky Fried Chicken to waft through your house this Christmas, don’t worry. I have an easy solution for that. Go to your nearest KFC. Buy a bucket. Take it home. Hide pieces of chicken throughout your home. Repeat every day for the rest of the holiday season.

The next time someone tries to tell you this isn't the greatest country on earth…https://t.co/6RS5WaAvfC — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) December 14, 2018

You could also just buy the herbs and spices firelog. Though KFCFireLogs.com says the log is still sold out, it’s unlikely they’re going to stay that way for too long. The chicken log that replaces that old-timey, homey fire smell with the scents of a KFC kitchen during the lunch rush is going viral. Everyone wants their entire home to smell their dinner table on a night that mom had to work late and dad didn’t want to cook but also thought that pizza was too lazy.

If you buy a KFC fire log, I'm calling the feds on you. Straight up😂 — SIR (@consciousBrOtHa) December 14, 2018

The aroma of Colonel Sanders will be back in Yule Log form soon enough. When the 5-pound log does come back be prepared to fight off hungry neighbors. To the death, if necessary. (This will not be necessary.) No word yet on if KFC will be releasing any gravy scented candles or Christmas trees that are actually just a large, conical stack of KFC Double Downs. (I would buy that.)