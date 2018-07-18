Menu
Health Experts Announce Vibrio Outbreak Linked To Crab Meat Read this Next

Health Experts Announce Disease Outbreak Linked To Crab Meat
Advertisement
Lay’s New Flavors Try to Capture the Tastes of America; Do They? Lay's Tastes of America

Lay’s released a slew of new potato chip flavors out to capture the different Tastes of America and… they mostly seemed to nail it.

Here’s a list of the new flavors from Lay’s Tastes of America:

Cajun Spice – Gulf Coast

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice – The Mid-Atlantic/Northeast

Chile Con Queso – The Southwest/Tex-Mex

Giordano’s Deep Dish Pizza – Chicago/The Midwest

Fried Pickles with Ranch – The Midwest

New England Lobster Roll – New England

Pimento Cheese – The South

Thai Sweet Chili – The Pacific Northwest

Fried Green Tomatoes – The South

Ketchup – The North and North Midwest

Bacon Jalapeno Popper – The Southwest/Texas

West Coast Truffle Fries – The West Coast

Not a lot to argue with here. The flavors of the United States seem to be pretty well covered by Lay’s.

That said, as a Midwesterner myself, fried pickles seemed like a little bit of an odd choice. That definitely was not something I grew up on, but hey, if hordes of Kansans, Iowans, and Nebraskans are shoveling fried pickles into their mouths the way I shoved Toasted Ravioli into mine, who am I to say it isn’t Midwestern? (It also, admittedly, sounds like something Midwestern… or Southern).

Read More: People Who Like Spicy Food Live Longer

The ranch part, on the other hand, is spot on. Midwestern folk love ranch dressing the way French love wine — in that, we have it with every meal. You could probably convince someone from the Midwest to eat fried broken glass if you offered a side of ranch dressing with it.

The only other real eyebrow-raiser on the list is the ketchup flavored chips. Ketchup itself is, yes, quite American. Ketchup chips, however, are a notoriously Canadian snack. But maybe, like flannel, hockey, and maple syrup, this northern treat seeped down south. That’s unfortunate because it sounds like a legitimately disgusting flavor. They couldn’t just give us Poutine?

Hey Lay’s, here are some flavor recommendations for your next Taste of America series:

French Dip – Southern California

Provel Cheese – Midwest

Spicy Italian – New York

Tobasco – Gulf Coast

Brisket – Texas

Hatch Green Chile – Southwest

Carolina Vinegar and Mustard BBQ – The Carolinas

And, of course…

Bath Salts and Python Meat – Florida

Read More: Would You Eat Jellied Moose Nose?

Rob Fox About the author:

Rare Studio

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Stories You Might Like