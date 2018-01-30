I think we’re mostly in agreement that if you eat meat, fried chicken is one of tastiest things you can have. Ever.

Have you ever tried to make fried chicken? We’re not talking about throwing some breading on some chicken breast; we’re talking thick crunchy, succulent skin. We think we’ve really nailed the recipe this time.





Then, we grabbed some simple buns and mixed one of the greatest creations of bees (honey) with one of the greatest spicy tastes created by man (sriracha). Boom: spicy-sweet-savory amazing in the palm of your hand. This recipe can be great for just about anyone you make it for!

Let’s get started on making the best honey-sriracha chicken sandwich you’ve ever had. Check out our video to you show you how to do everything quickly.

What you’ll need:

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons pepper

Your favorite spices (we chose 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder, 1 tablespoon paprika and a dash of red pepper)

Boneless chicken breasts (boneless chicken thighs would also work; it just comes down to preference)

Buttermilk

Canola oil

½ cup honey

Sriracha sauce

Pickles

Lettuce

Buns

Mayo (we made a sriracha one because we like it spicy)

Alright…

Let’s make it:

Step 1: Drop your chicken breasts into a bowl. Take your buttermilk and cover the chicken thoroughly. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. You can let it sit for as long as you like, but we’d recommend at least half an hour. Letting buttermilk chicken sit in the refrigerator allows your skin to adhere to the chicken much easier.

Grab a medium to large size bowl. We're going to add our flour to the bowl, along with our spices, salt, and pepper. Mix it all up! You can also grab a slow cooker and start to bring your canola oil to a high heat. You're going to want to use a lot of oil — enough to submerge a chicken breast.

Here's the fun part. We'd recommend getting a cookie or baking sheet out for this part and keep a hand towel handy. Grab your buttermilk chicken and dip a breast into your flour mix. Then dip your chicken BACK into the buttermilk….then back into the flour. You've just double layered your chicken. We know it's messy, but you've laid the groundwork for some crispy, crunchy delicious fried chicken. Repeat this process, laying each finished piece on your baking sheet to get out of your way.

By now, your canola oil should be at about a boil. Lower each chicken breast in, one at a time, making sure not to splash yourself with the oil. Every few minutes flip the chicken as it fries to cook both sides evenly. It should take 10-12 minutes for you chicken to fully cook. By looking at the color, you can tell how done your chicken is. You want a nice golden brown. Repeat this for each breast. Every now and then, check the center of a breast to make sure there's no pink on the inside and that you've cooked it all the way through. Reminder: we're cooking with oil, and even after chicken is removed, the oil with be so hot that it'll continue to slightly cook the chicken until it's cooled.

Now that you should have all of you crunchy, delicious buttermilk, chicken (look at you, you're awesome), we're going to make our honey-sriracha sauce. It's super easy. Grab a medium to small sized bowl and fill with half a cup of honey. Add 2 tablespoons of sriracha and mix up.

Now, let's assemble! After slightly toasting our buns (because we're the cooking champs of 21st century), we're going to spread some mayo (or spicy mayo) on the buns. Add your chicken. Drizzle some of your honey-sriracha sauce. Add your pickles, lettuce, and top bun.

Enjoy! Seriously, you just made some awesome chicken. You can do just about anything with that and forever impress people with your crazy-awesome fried chicken cooking skills.

