Breakfast is the best, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the meals. No better way to start your day than with something wonderful, tasty, and warm to eat.





We have one of the greatest breakfasts we’ve ever had. This has quickly become a Christmas tradition, and we’re hoping it will for all of you too. It’s an overnight maple pecan French toast bake, and it’s truly something that can bring the whole family together, not only with eating aspect, but the making it part too. We’re going to show you how!

RELATED: Let’s Learn to Make | This spicy jambalaya will keep everyone coming back for more

Let’s get started!

What you will need:

2-3 tablespoons vanilla extract

10 eggs

16 ounces Italian bread (roughly 1 loaf)

½ cup sugar

1 cup milk (we used almond milk, to smashing success.)

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter, softened

1 stick cold butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup pecan halves

½ cup all-purpose flour

Dash of salt

Rich maple syrup

Now…

Let’s make it:

Step 1: Grab a 3 or 4 quart baking dish, take your softened tablespoon of butter, and cover the surface of the dish with the butter.

Grab a 3 or 4 quart baking dish, take your softened tablespoon of butter, and cover the surface of the dish with the butter. Step 2: Cut your loaf of bread into 1-inch slices. Arrange the slices in two rows on the dish overlapping each other.

Cut your loaf of bread into 1-inch slices. Arrange the slices in two rows on the dish overlapping each other. Step 3: Grab a large bowl and mix up your 10 eggs, milk, cream, vanilla extract, and granulated sugar. Mix it really well. Have fun stirring it all up.

Grab a large bowl and mix up your 10 eggs, milk, cream, vanilla extract, and granulated sugar. Mix it really well. Have fun stirring it all up. Step 4: Pour your bowl mixture all over the bread in the dish. Make sure you lift each slice slightly, allowing the egg mixture to evenly cover all of your bread.

Pour your bowl mixture all over the bread in the dish. Make sure you lift each slice slightly, allowing the egg mixture to evenly cover all of your bread. Step 5: Cover your dish with some plastic wrap or foil and put into the refrigerator for roughly eight hours (overnight works as well). As long as it sits in the fridge for a while, it’ll be just fine. It’s absolutely worth the wait.

Cover your dish with some plastic wrap or foil and put into the refrigerator for roughly eight hours (overnight works as well). As long as it sits in the fridge for a while, it’ll be just fine. It’s absolutely worth the wait. Step 6: Remove your eggy, bready casserole from the refrigerator after the set time or when you awake the next day. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. While waiting the 30 minutes, we have some things for you to do.

Remove your eggy, bready casserole from the refrigerator after the set time or when you awake the next day. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. While waiting the 30 minutes, we have some things for you to do. Step 7: Preheat your oven to 350°.

Preheat your oven to 350°. Step 8: Grab your full stick of butter and chop and dice into small pieces. You may also grate it, if that’s easier for you. Add to a medium size bowl. Add your pecan halves, flour, brown sugar and your dash of salt, and mix it all together until it becomes a streusel* of crumbly goodness.

Grab your full stick of butter and chop and dice into small pieces. You may also grate it, if that’s easier for you. Add to a medium size bowl. Add your pecan halves, flour, brown sugar and your dash of salt, and mix it all together until it becomes a streusel* of crumbly goodness. Step 9: Apply the newly created crumbly streusel mixture evenly over your egg and bread casserole.

Apply the newly created crumbly streusel mixture evenly over your egg and bread casserole. Step 10: Place your dish into the oven and let bake uncovered for 50 minutes. Check it every so often to see that it is browning and puffing, yet still soft in the middle.

Place your dish into the oven and let bake uncovered for 50 minutes. Check it every so often to see that it is browning and puffing, yet still soft in the middle. Step 11: Remove and let cool. Add your maple syrup and serve as soon as you’re ready!

What do you think? Worth the wait? Tradition-worthy? It absolutely is for us. We hope you’re able to enjoy it as well!

Let us know what you think and what other recipes you’d like to see us make on Facebook. Check out some of our other recipes and videos in our Let’s Make series.

*I just learn what the word streusel meant. But it’s what you will have made with the crumble. The more you know!