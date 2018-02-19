Are you a pasta fan like we are? If you are (and we know you are), we have one of the best things we’ve made here in our Let’s Make kitchen. It’s our patented cheesy chicken spinach-stuffed ravioli. It’s hearty, filling and has a little something for everyone in it. This would be great for a date night, family fun, or any intimate dinner party.





Ravioli is wonderful because it’s so much easier to make than you think, and you can put whatever you like in it. Try our chicken and then mess around with your own creations. We’d love to hear what you come up with!

Let’s get started!

What you will need:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

pepper

1 tablespoon salt

½-¾ cup water

That’s for the dough.

For the filling, you will need:

2 pieces chicken breast

¼ stick butter

2 more eggs

1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese

1 cup spinach (we used 1 can of leaf spinach, but you can use creamed or fresh spinach if you prefer)

1 pound mozzarella cheese

1-2 tablespoons basil

Let’s make it:

Step 1: Grab a large bowl. Pour in your flour and salt and stir them together. As you stir the salt in, create a well in the middle of the flour mix. Take two of your eggs and drop them into the well you made.

Grab a large bowl. Pour in your flour and salt and stir them together. As you stir the salt in, create a well in the middle of the flour mix. Take two of your eggs and drop them into the well you made. Step 2: Add your water to the large bowl with the eggs, flour and salt, and stir it all up! What’s that forming? It’s dough! If your dough seems a little too sticky, sprinkle more flour on it. Take your newly made dough, place on a lightly floured soft surface, and knead it. After you’re done kneading, put the dough into another bowl, cover it, and let it sit for at least 20 minutes.

Add your water to the large bowl with the eggs, flour and salt, and stir it all up! What’s that forming? It’s dough! If your dough seems a little too sticky, sprinkle more flour on it. Take your newly made dough, place on a lightly floured soft surface, and knead it. After you’re done kneading, put the dough into another bowl, cover it, and let it sit for at least 20 minutes. Step 3: While your dough sits, start on the fillings. Take your chicken breasts and drop them in a pot with boiling water. Let them boil until cooked through. Boiling chicken makes it nice and plump, and it will make the chicken easy to shred later. While waiting for the chicken to boil, get started on some of the other fillings. It should take 20-30 minutes to cook through at a medium to high heat.

While your dough sits, start on the fillings. Take your chicken breasts and drop them in a pot with boiling water. Let them boil until cooked through. Boiling chicken makes it nice and plump, and it will make the chicken easy to shred later. While waiting for the chicken to boil, get started on some of the other fillings. It should take 20-30 minutes to cook through at a medium to high heat. Step 4: Put some oil in a small pan and put your spinach on a medium heat. Sauté it so it’s nice and cooked down.

Put some oil in a small pan and put your spinach on a medium heat. Sauté it so it’s nice and cooked down. Step 5: Take your mozzarella and cut it in half. Dice it into small cubes.

Take your mozzarella and cut it in half. Dice it into small cubes. Step 6: Take your fully cooked chicken breasts and put them into a large bowl. Take two forks and pull apart the chicken until finely shredded. Add in your sautéed spinach, your diced mozzarella, 2 or 3 tablespoons of Pecorino Romano, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, the basil, and the eggs. Stir it all together. You just made you ravioli filling! Set aside for a few minutes while you prepare the ravioli.

Take your fully cooked chicken breasts and put them into a large bowl. Take two forks and pull apart the chicken until finely shredded. Add in your sautéed spinach, your diced mozzarella, 2 or 3 tablespoons of Pecorino Romano, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, the basil, and the eggs. Stir it all together. You just made you ravioli filling! Set aside for a few minutes while you prepare the ravioli. Step 7: Sprinkle a surface lightly with some flour. Uncover your dough and set it on the surface. Cut it in half. Take one half and stretch it out on the surface; a roller will help you flatten the dough out. Roll it out so that it’s about ⅛ of an inch thick. (If you don’t have a roller, no worries! We used a pint glass in our video.) Take your first half and set it on a cooking sheet you can easily move. Take your second half of dough and do the same. Sprinkle more flour on your surface if needed. Try to keep it the same shape as the first.

Sprinkle a surface lightly with some flour. Uncover your dough and set it on the surface. Cut it in half. Take one half and stretch it out on the surface; a roller will help you flatten the dough out. Roll it out so that it’s about ⅛ of an inch thick. (If you don’t have a roller, no worries! We used a pint glass in our video.) Take your first half and set it on a cooking sheet you can easily move. Take your second half of dough and do the same. Sprinkle more flour on your surface if needed. Try to keep it the same shape as the first. Step 8: Take your rolled out dough on the cooking sheet and start scooping on your filling. Create mounds of filling and space them 1½ inches apart from each other. Once you’ve filled your dough, take your second rolled out piece of dough and cover the first with the fillings, just like a blanket. Use your fingers to “tuck in” your mound of filling.

Take your rolled out dough on the cooking sheet and start scooping on your filling. Create mounds of filling and space them 1½ inches apart from each other. Once you’ve filled your dough, take your second rolled out piece of dough and cover the first with the fillings, just like a blanket. Use your fingers to “tuck in” your mound of filling. Step 9: Cut your ravioli into squares, make sure to leave a little room around each mound so that the dough sticks together. Now that you have your raviolis, boil a large pot of water. Once the water has come to a boil, drop in your ravioli. They’ll sink initially. After about 12 to 15 minutes of cooking, they’ll start to rise up. This is a good indicator that your ravioli is almost done cooking. Once all your ravioli is floating, strain the pot.

Cut your ravioli into squares, make sure to leave a little room around each mound so that the dough sticks together. Now that you have your raviolis, boil a large pot of water. Once the water has come to a boil, drop in your ravioli. They’ll sink initially. After about 12 to 15 minutes of cooking, they’ll start to rise up. This is a good indicator that your ravioli is almost done cooking. Once all your ravioli is floating, strain the pot. Step 10: Add your sauce! We chose a 3-cheese pasta sauce because we were feeling particularly cheesy, but you can do whatever you like! Even a butter sauce would probably be delicious with this.

It’s ready to serve!

BONUS STEP! If you really want to wow your guests more:

Step 11: We took our cooked and sauced ravioli and put them in a 2-quart oven-safe glass pan, shredded the rest our mozzarella and covered the ravioli with them, sprinkled some more Pecorino Romano on them and popped them into the oven at 375 for 15 to 20 minutes. This really brought our ravioli game to a whole new level.

ENJOY!

