Meatballs are a strong Italian dish made by your old-school Italian grandmother around the holidays. Wait, wait wait — meatballs are a strong Swedish dish served by your Swedish grandparents or local IKEA. Oh, hold on, meatballs are an Asian dish served by your…





You know what? Anyone can make meatballs, and anyone can make them to reflect all their favorite foods and cultures. Today, we thought it would be fun to go with a teriyaki-style meatball made from yummy and light chicken, and stuffed with ginger and pineapple to give you little bursts of sweet in your savory.

We had a lot of fun with this one. We would recommend it for any family night because it is so easy to cook. These tasty meatballs would also be a great appetizer at a dinner party, or when your friends come over to watch sports, or during a game night. They were pretty quick to cook, too; we probably spent 30 minutes making everything.

As with all of our recipes, you’re more than welcome to change ingredients. We encourage it! It’s how people learn to make more and more interesting foods! If you’re not feeling like a food mad scientist today, feel free to try our tested and approved, absolutely delicious chicken teriyaki meatballs with bonus teriyaki sauce.

Let’s get started!

What you will need:

For the meatballs

1½ pounds ground chicken

⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs

1½ teaspoons ground ginger

¼ teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons light or low sodium soy sauce

⅓ cup crushed pineapple, drained (reserve the juice for the sauce)

For the teriyaki sauce

⅔ cups water

½ tablespoon cornstarch

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup pineapple juice

¼ cup brown sugar

1½ teaspoon ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Now…

Let’s make it:

Step 1: Get a little bowl and combine your milk and panko. Stir them together and let them sit for a little while. You'll see them combine into a big ol' bowl o' mush.

Step 2: Grab a much larger bowl. Drop your ground chicken into the large bowl. Feel free to mush it up a bit with your hands. Add in the ground ginger, black pepper, garlic, crushed and drained pineapple, and soy sauce. Drop the panko mixture in the bowl as well. Really get in there and stir it all up with your hands. Mix thoroughly until you can't make out the individual ingredients anymore. Preheat your oven to 500 degrees.

Step 3: Scoop two tablespoons' worth of meatball mixture into your hand and roll it into a ball. Put your new little meatball on a cooking sheet that you've sprayed with cooking spray. Continue doing this until you run out of room or meatball ingredients. Keep the balls an inch or two apart.

Step 4: Let's pop these meatballs into the oven at 500° for about 15 minutes.

Step 5: While your meatballs are cooking in the oven, set a burner on the stove top to medium. Put the water in a pot. As the water heats up, slowly stir in the cornstarch. Add in soy sauce, pineapple juice, and brown sugar, then add the ginger and minced garlic. As everything mixes together, it will get syrupy. That's how you know it's ready.

Step 6: Check the meatballs to make sure they are golden brown. They'll probably sizzle a little bit because of the juices. Pull them out when they're ready.

Step 7: These meatball are perfectly amazing to eat plain. You can also serve them on rice with the teriyaki sauce you just made. Wanna mix it up a bit? Try serving the meatballs without sauce on some lightly buttered noodles with grated cheese.

ENJOY!

That was pretty fun, right? If you haven’t made it yet and are just scanning the article, yes, it was pretty fun! Also, it was much easier than you’d think.

Regardless of what you do with the recipe, we’d love to hear all about it. Check out some of our other recipes and videos in our Let’s Make series. We’d love to see how your food turns out, so be sure to tag us on Facebook and/or Instagram and show us!

Also, if you have any recipes that you'd like to see us make a video for, feel free to contact Marc@rare.us. We're always looking for fun new creations!