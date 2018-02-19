Have you ever had a crepe? They’re similar to pancakes, but lighter and sweet and savory and made from everything that you like — and they’re absolutely delightful.





We wanted to bring variety to our kitchen so we’ve been doing some digging. And we started experimenting with these simple and fun lemon raspberry cream-filled crepes. Our food experts here at Let’s Make had a lot of fun creating these and we’ve gotta say, they’re perfect for any weekend morning.

Feed the family, impress your friends at brunch, make some lemonade to pair and eat them all yourself — you might not want to share, and we really do not judge.

Bonus: they’re really easy to make too!

Let’s get started!

What you will need:

1 cup water

1 cup flour

2 eggs

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup almond milk

2 lemons

whipped cream

¼ stick butter

raspberries

Now…

Let’s make it:

Step 1: Grab a medium sized bowl. Add your cup of milk (we chose vanilla almond milk, yum) and cup of water.

Grab a medium sized bowl. Add your cup of milk (we chose vanilla almond milk, yum) and cup of water. Step 2: Melt the butter. Add to the mixture in your bowl. Add your vanilla extract, drop in 2 eggs, and add your sugar. Then add the flour.

Melt the butter. Add to the mixture in your bowl. Add your vanilla extract, drop in 2 eggs, and add your sugar. Then add the flour. Step 3: Take one of your lemons and slice it into thick slices. We’re going to squeeze roughly one lemon’s worth of juice into the mixture in the bowl. (Be careful to pick seeds out first; you won’t want them in your batter.)

Take one of your lemons and slice it into thick slices. We’re going to squeeze roughly one lemon’s worth of juice into the mixture in the bowl. (Be careful to pick seeds out first; you won’t want them in your batter.) Step 4: Use a whisk to stir up the mixture. Mix it well. Cover it up after with some plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight to make it nice and easy.

Use a whisk to stir up the mixture. Mix it well. Cover it up after with some plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight to make it nice and easy. Step 5: Grab a medium sized pan, cover its surface in butter, and set to a medium heat on the stove top.

Grab a medium sized pan, cover its surface in butter, and set to a medium heat on the stove top. Step 6: Take your mixture, or “crepe batter,” and pour in the pan enough to cover the surface of the pan evenly (about 2 tablespoons).

Take your mixture, or “crepe batter,” and pour in the pan enough to cover the surface of the pan evenly (about 2 tablespoons). Step 7: Making sure you’re not burning the crepe, cook evenly on one side. You can tell when your crepe is done cooking by looking at the top. Once it starts to solidify, flip it and cook the other side for another minute or two. Repeat this until you’re out of batter. Ours made about 8 crepes! They should be light and golden and fluffy. Yum!

NOW FOR THE FILLING

Step 8: Fill a small bowl with whipped cream. Squeeze 3 thick slices worth of lemon juice into the cream and stir. (Be careful to avoid lemon seeds again!)

ASSEMBLY

Step 9: Take a crepe and generously cover it with your lemon cream. In our video, we did quesadilla style, but you can also roll it up like a little burrito! Sprinkle on your raspberries or place them inside your crepe and bite in. Heavenly, right?

ENJOY!

These are a fun and light breakfast. We ate two or three before we could stop ourselves and have been wanting to make them every morning since.

Let us know what you think and what other recipes you’d like to see us make on Facebook. Check out some of our other recipes and videos in our Let’s Make series. We’d love to see how your food turns out, so be sure to tag us on Facebook or Instagram and show us!