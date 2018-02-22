The Reuben is an classic American sandwich. It’s yummy, sweet, savory and incredibly unique. There’s a lot of fun in this sandwich.

It may not be for everyone but we were thinking, what would be a fun way to make this more versatile? Let’s dip-ify it!





That’s right — we’re turning a delicious Reuben sandwich into a savory portable dip. It’s an AH-MAZING dip, it’s friggin’ wonderful. Bonus: you can still spread it on rye bread and make it a sandwich, or you can use your favorite chips and crackers to dip away at it (we used smoked gouda shredded wheat crackers). So many options!

We’re pretty proud of this one, so let’s get ready to wow our friends and family for any occasion.

We also wanted to note that we used turkey in our recipe, but as with any and all recipes, anything is exchangeable. So if you like classic roast or corned beef, go for it! This is your food.

Let us know what you changed around, too; we’d love to hear about it. This is how we did ours; this dip is so easy and yummy!

Let’s get started!

What you will need:

8 ounces cream cheese

6 ounces sour cream

½ pound turkey

½ cup sauerkraut

⅓ cup Thousand Island dressing

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Optional: Splash of milk or almond milk for creaminess

And that’s it!

Let’s make it:

Step 1: If you’re not using pre-shredded cheese, you’re going to want to shred your block of Swiss cheese until you have a one cup’s worth (although a little more won’t hurt anyone). Preheat your oven to 400°.

Enjoy!

This is a fun, easy and, more importantly, delicious dish to serve to any group of people — or to maybe secretly covet in your dungeon of delectables all for yourself.

