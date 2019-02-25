Some people can’t leave things alone. Like Smartmouth Brewing Company, who decided to ruin all our childhood dreams and create a Lucky Charms beer. Seriously. The beer is said to be delicious and “magically ridiculous”, which I don’t really know if that’s accurate but sure, okay, I’ll play along.
The brewing company, located in Virginia, said they are creating the “beer of the wonder years” since it tastes exactly like frosted Lucky Charms cereal. The Saturday Morning IPA is made with a pound of cereal marshmallow along with fruity Calypso hops. Because who doesn’t love cereal and beer on a Saturday morning while watching the news.
View this post on Instagram
NEW BEER RELEASE ———————————————— This Saturday (3/2) is the release of Saturday Morning, our newest IPA with marshmallows. Brewed with house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more. This IPA is sure to set you back with nostalgia, on the couch, turning on the best cartoons for a Saturday morning. ———————————————— Available on draft at both locations, and in 16oz cans for a LIMITED time in Norfolk. 4pk limit TBD. ———————————————— On top of this amazing release, we have a whole slew of fun planned at the Norfolk location. Smartmouth and StarFire present Saturday Morning All Day: 2-6pm – Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament & Retro games from @buttonslashers | Local Heroes Comic Sale | Tower of Games Board Games 6pm – Cosplay Contest – Dress up as your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon character or favorite Super Hero. (Points for being stylish) 6:15pm – Nerd Night Trivia – with prizes 7:30-9:30pm – Music by Baby Josy of LADADA featuring Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay We’ll also have Vinnie’s Pizza food truck all day slinging amazing pies, so come out for an amazing day of nostalgic fun. ———————————————— 🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣🥣 ———————————————— *** WE ONLY DISTRIBUTE IN THE STATE OF VA AND DO NOT SHIP BEER *** ———————————————————————————@buttonslashers @starfirefestival @localheroescomics @towerofgames @ladadaband @vinnysonwheels . . . . . . . . . #craftbeer #instabeer #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #drinklocal #eatlocal #nostalgia #cereal #magicallyridiculous #smartmouthbeer #hashtag #craftbeerporn #beer #757 #smartbeerstupidgood
The IPA is said to have an ABV of 6.6 percent and will be released on draft and in 16-ounce cans starting on March 2nd. The company will distribute the beer to bars, restaurants and grocery store beer aisle across Virginia. As far as the brewing process for the beer, well who knows. I bet they just pour all the cereal inside a bucket, mix it all up, drain it and voila.
To celebrate the launch, the company is hosting a special “Saturday Morning All Day” event, where guest will be able to play board games, visit a comic book stand, and participate in a Super Smash Bros. tournament. So 90’s!
I seriously can’t picture this tasting good…alcohol and cereal should not mix together. Milk, that’s the only thing that should be eaten with cereal. That’s it. People nowadays try to fix what isn’t broken, and people just follow along. Nope, this is going to be a no for me. Can we just stick with regular beer?