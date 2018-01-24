Menu
It’s not as hard as you think to make your own bread, and it costs only 50¢ a loaf with this four-ingredient recipe. You don’t even need a bread maker.


Getting the right kind of flour and fresh yeast are the secrets to making this recipe work. Other than that, all you need to do is combine the ingredients, let it rise on the counter all day, shape it into a round loaf, let it rest for one hour, and then bake. It really isn’t any more complicated than making a slow cooker meal.

Once you get the hang of it, you’ll have fresh bread all the time. What a treat!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 3 cups bread flour
  • ¼ tsp bread machine yeast (not active yeast)
  • 1 tsp salt (don’t use sea salt)
  • 12 or 13 oz water
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
