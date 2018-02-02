Olive Garden is breaking out a new menu item — Italian nachos — and not everybody is impressed by their choice.
RELATED: If the bread sticks are the whole reason you go to Olive Garden, we’ve got the copycat recipe for you
To be fair, Olive Garden doesn’t exactly uphold the Italian tradition in the most authentic sense but if you’re looking for bottomless breadsticks, Olive Garden is the place to be. The Italian nachos will cost $6.99 per plate and be available at all locations until April 1, according to Business Insider.
Predictably, most customers weren’t entirely pleased by the new item. In fact, some of them were downright disgusted.
But when the reviews came in, people were surprisingly pleased by the new dish.
One reviewer even went so far as to say “they’re not terrible!”
And if you’re worried about not having enough to eat at the Italian eatery, these loaded chips look like a whole lot of food.
This is Olive Garden's new fried pasta 'nachos.' OG has never been more American than right now, turning Italian food into nachos. Instead of tortilla chips they're using lightly fried pasta chips, topped with Italian cheeses, a meat sauce with chicken, meatballs and sausage as well as cherry peppers and an Alfredo sauce drizzzzzzzzzzz. The @foodbeast crew went and tried it today, I agree with it 👉👌👉👌
It’s hard to say if Italian nachos are the future, but if they’re as good as some people online say that they are then we might be seeing a lot more of them. In fact, we might even try them out ourselves.