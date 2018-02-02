Menu
These healthy pecan pie bars are just as good as the classic dessert and will leave you wanting more without having to feel guilty. Win-win.


The bars are free of refined sugar and white flour, and can be made vegan if need be.

Pecan pie could be considered a comfort food, and this version allows you to enjoy the classic without wrecking your diet. Find the recipe on Feasting on Fruit.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the crust:

  • 1½ cups chopped pecans
  • 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 8-10 pitted Medjool dates

For the filling:

  • 12 pitted Medjool dates
  • 1¼ cup non-dairy milk
  • 3 tablespoons arrowroot starch, corn starch, or tapioca starch
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1½ cup pecan halves
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
