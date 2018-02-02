These healthy pecan pie bars are just as good as the classic dessert and will leave you wanting more without having to feel guilty. Win-win.
The bars are free of refined sugar and white flour, and can be made vegan if need be.
Pecan pie could be considered a comfort food, and this version allows you to enjoy the classic without wrecking your diet. Find the recipe on Feasting on Fruit.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the crust:
- 1½ cups chopped pecans
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 8-10 pitted Medjool dates
For the filling:
- 12 pitted Medjool dates
- 1¼ cup non-dairy milk
- 3 tablespoons arrowroot starch, corn starch, or tapioca starch
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- 1½ cup pecan halves