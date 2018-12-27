Move Over Babies, Pedialyte is the Perfect Hangover Cure

Menu
Hangovers are the pits. It’s not something you think about when downing your fourth vodka soda of the night, but it’s the first thing on your mind when you wake up to the entire room spinning. Some people swear by the hair-of-the-dog, others swig a shot of pickle juice, and now, adults are taking to Pedialyte, an oral electrolyte solution originally marketed for children. Scoot over Billy, this gal has a killer hangover and your kid’s drink is the perfect hangover cure.

The drink, manufactured by Abbott Laboratories, was first introduced in 1966 by Dr. Gary Cohen in Massachusetts to “promote rehydration and electrolyte replacement in ill children”. The drink meets the standards of the Academy of Pediatrics to prevent dehydration in children and contains fewer calories than Gatorade and more sodium and potassium. The drink also does not contain sucrose, which is said to increase dehydration.

Today grown-ups swear about the healing power of Pedialyte after a night of drinking, including celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, and Jennifer Williams. And now the company itself has changed their entire marketing to appeal as a drink better to cure a hangover than a sports drink like Powerade. Long gone are the days of marketing their product for dehydrated children, a bottle of Pedialyte is the drink to consume after a crazy happy hour.

The brand has recently launched their newest product to help us on Sunday mornings: Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder Packs. These packets, which come in grape and cherry, can be mixed in a glass of water for fast rehydration after a couple drinks the night before.

So the next time you find yourself praying to the porcelain throne, grab a bottle of Pedialyte and down it like a Coors. You can thank me later.

