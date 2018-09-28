There are few things more likely to aggressively activate my gag reflex than a pickle shot. When forced to take one it takes a full body and mind effort for me not to involuntarily purge like the possessed girl in The Exorcist. I love pickles, but pickle juice and vodka is basically bleach and pee as far as I’m concerned.

So I’m a little torn on these booze-soaked pickles from Indiana. Will they be good, like pickles? Or poison, like pickle shots? I’m leaning toward the former, if only because the pickles are still in solid form. Also, I sort of really want to say that I got wasted on a jar of pickles. And who knows, maybe after twelve moonshine soaked pickles I’ll be able to chug the juice and not want to die afterwards.

Indiana Pickle Co. has three different types of boozy pickles and one style of boozy pickled carrots (this intrigues me). Three are soaked in beer, and one in moonshine.

This is truly a pickled pickle! These cucumbers like to party with Hoosier Hooch Moonshine. Slightly sweet, salty & totally delicious.

These pickled carrot sticks are crunchy, sweet & spicy. Perfect for Bloody Marys, your charcuterie board, roasting, or straight out of the jar!

Thick cut pickle chips Brined in Sun King’s Wee Mac Scottish style ale with dill, garlic, and a bit of spice. These are not your grandmother’s pickles!

The right amount of spice gives these spears the kick that complements Triton Brewing Company’s Rialsplitter IPA without overpowering the pickle flavor.

I’m actually all in on these Dragon Tails now. Pour me a Bloody Mary and drop like five of those things in there. I don’t want to see a single damn stalk of celery anywhere near my glass. BEER CARROTS ONLY!