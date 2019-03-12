Margaritas. Pineapple. Coconut. Does it get any better than this? No, it absolutely doesn’t.

Can’t make it to the beach this year? Is money tight, and you rather just stay at home an relax, but still, enjoy the wonders of the beach? Well, now you can take one sip of this magical adult beverage from Beautiful Booze and you’ll be whisked away to a tropical paradise — in your head, at least.

If you’re anything like me you enjoy a good tequila drink, and well, nothing yells beach like pineapple. So yeah, pineapple and tequila, come on over. It’s a sweet, boozy taste of summer.

Here is what you need to make this delicious cocktail:

2 ounces tequila

2 ounces pineapple juice

1-ounce coconut milk

1-2 teaspoons agave nectar

Juice of ½ a lime

1 cup ice

This post was originally published on May 20, 2016.