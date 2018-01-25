You might not be able to make regular chocolate cake ever again after tasting this delicious brownie-chocolate cake hybrid. And making it from boxed mixes makes this recipe super easy.





All you need is the two boxes of mix, eggs, oil, and water. And of course, chocolate ganache is always welcome.

For an extra boost of flavor, you can add a little coffee to bring out the chocolate flavors, either by adding some instant coffee crystals or swapping the water in the recipe for coffee.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the cake:

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 box fudge brownie mix

4 eggs

1¼ cups water

1 cup oil

For the chocolate ganache:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 bag semi sweet chocolate morsels

Find the full recipe on I am Baker.