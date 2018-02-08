If your kids love building colorful LEGO creations, they will love these adorable cakes.
A giant, edible LEGO is a real treat in our book. And they are easy to make, too — it’s based on a boxed mix.
The secret to the design is using halved marshmallows to create the raised circles of the bricks. How creative!
This recipe uses a sheet cake cut into three pieces, but you could easily adapt it to smaller cupcake sized pieces if you wanted to make these for a school party.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 stick butter
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup water
- Food coloring (yellow, red, blue, green)
- buttercream frosting
- 1 bag large marshmallows
You can always substitute your favorite scratch-made yellow cake or pound cake recipe if you have more time.