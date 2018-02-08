If your kids love building colorful LEGO creations, they will love these adorable cakes.

A giant, edible LEGO is a real treat in our book. And they are easy to make, too — it’s based on a boxed mix.





The secret to the design is using halved marshmallows to create the raised circles of the bricks. How creative!

This recipe uses a sheet cake cut into three pieces, but you could easily adapt it to smaller cupcake sized pieces if you wanted to make these for a school party.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 stick butter

3 eggs

1 cup water

Food coloring (yellow, red, blue, green)

buttercream frosting

1 bag large marshmallows

You can always substitute your favorite scratch-made yellow cake or pound cake recipe if you have more time.