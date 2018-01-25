Menu
Chicken tenders are one of the simple joys of American life, and even Whole 30 can’t deprive you of that happiness.

This recipe from The Food Network is especially great if you’re trying to diet with kids around — no need to make separate food for them. The “breading” is made from almonds, sesame seed, and herbs, so there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to breaking your diet.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the tenders:

  • 1 cup salted roasted almonds
  • ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 pound chicken tenders

For the dipping sauce:

  • 12-oz jar roasted red peppers
  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste

Find the full recipe on Food Network.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
