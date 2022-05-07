The 24 Most Expensive Bourbons In The World

Plus a Bonus Whiskey

Bourbon has been gaining popularity over the years despite it being an American staple since the late 18th century. The aging process and care that goes into bourbon these days has created a variety of brands and makes with a price point that would blow your mind (or briefly toy with the idea of selling a kidney for a really, really good Old Fashioned). Here are the world’s 24 most expensive bourbons in the world and one bonus whiskey that could easily put a dent in your wallet in exchange for a really fun time.

For those who need a reminder, bourbon is often confused with whiskey. The primary difference is that it needs between 51% and 80% corn in its mashbill and it has to be produced in the United States. It also needs to be aged in new charred oak barrels, although the first bourbons often used whatever leftover barrels from wine or liqueur were available (you can thank the settlers for that).

24. Parker’s Heritage Collection 1st Edition 11 Year Old Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

$4,834

Toffee, Vanilla, Chocolate, Tobacco, Spice, Fruit

61.3-63.7% ABV

23. Parker’s Heritage Collection 2nd Edition 27 Year Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

$4,838

Rum, Oak, Toffee, Nougat, Buttered Popcorn

48% ABV

22. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$5,223

Vanilla, Maple, Amber Mahogany, Teaberry, Leather, Spice

45.2% ABV

21. Blanton’s Silver Edition Bourbon Kentucky Straight Whiskey

$5,429

Citrus, Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel

49% ABV

*Blanton’s namesake has the claim to producing the world’s first single-barrel bourbon

20. Parker’s Heritage Collection 3rd Edition Golden Anniversary Bourbon Whiskey

$5,641

Caramel, Burnt Orange, Candied Citrus, Sultana, Vanilla, Cocoa, Mint, Honey

50% ABV

19. John E. Fitzgerald Very Special Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$5,797

Figs, Toffee, Vanilla, Marzipan, Oak, Spice

45% ABV

18. Old Taylor 6 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$5,981

Apple, Caramel, Maple, Oak, Cinnamon, Smoke

40% ABV

17. Old Fitzgerald Bonded Very Very Old 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey

$6,481

Smooth

50% ABV

16. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$7,163

Oak, Leather, Vanilla, Honey, Maple, Spice, Citrus

47.8% ABV

15. Buffalo Trace Distillery O.F.C. Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon Whiskey

$7,337

Cherry, Caramel, Oak, Chocolate, Tobacco, Leather, Black Pepper

45% ABV

14. Colonel E.H. Taylor ‘Cured Oak’ Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

$7,519

Woody, Oak, Caramel, Stone Fruit, Cherries

50% ABV

13. A.H. Hirsch Reserve 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$7,562

Baked Bread, Buttered Popcorn, Spice, Dried Fruit

45.8% ABV

12. Michter’s 20 Years Old Limited Release-Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

$7,918

Caramel, Oak, Spice, Tart, Cherry, Candy

57.1% ABV

11. W. L. Weller 19 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$8,404

45% ABV

10. A.H. Hirsch Finest Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$12,613

Toasted Honey, Tobacco, Chocolate, Butter, Mint, Citrus

45.8% ABV

9. Michter’s 25 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

$12,796

Molasses, Spice, Roasted Nuts, Chocolate, Butter, Vanilla, Dried Fruit

58.1% ABV

8. Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Tornado Surviving Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

$13,100

Figs, Spice, Vanilla, Tobacco, Oak

50% ABV

7. Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$16,659

Pine, Toffee, Apple, Spice

60.6%ABV

6. Eagle Rare ‘Double Eagle Very Rare’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$17,250

Vanilla, Toasted Oak, Caramel

45%ABV

5. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Family Reserve 16 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$19,406

50.5% ABV

4. The Last Drop 1980 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

$20,398

45% ABV

3. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$22,360

50.5% ABV

2. Colonel E.H. Taylor Old Fashioned Sour Mash Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$26,427

Floral, Honey, Spice, Leather

50% ABV

1. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$56,439

Soft Oak, Caramel, Vanilla

50% ABV

Bonus: This whiskey doesn’t quite qualify as either a bourbon or a rye whiskey due to its grain profile, but is very, very expensive.

Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey

$22,702

Caramel, Bread, Sugar, Spice, Oak

58.4% ABV

