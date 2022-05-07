The 24 Most Expensive Bourbons In The World

Plus a Bonus Whiskey
Bourbon has been gaining popularity over the years despite it being an American staple since the late 18th century. The aging process and care that goes into bourbon these days has created a variety of brands and makes with a price point that would blow your mind (or briefly toy with the idea of selling a kidney for a really, really good Old Fashioned). Here are the world’s 24 most expensive bourbons in the world and one bonus whiskey that could easily put a dent in your wallet in exchange for a really fun time.
For those who need a reminder, bourbon is often confused with whiskey. The primary difference is that it needs between 51% and 80% corn in its mashbill and it has to be produced in the United States. It also needs to be aged in new charred oak barrels, although the first bourbons often used whatever leftover barrels from wine or liqueur were available (you can thank the settlers for that).
24. Parker’s Heritage Collection 1st Edition 11 Year Old Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey
Toffee, Vanilla, Chocolate, Tobacco, Spice, Fruit
61.3-63.7% ABV
23. Parker’s Heritage Collection 2nd Edition 27 Year Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey
Rum, Oak, Toffee, Nougat, Buttered Popcorn
48% ABV
22. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Vanilla, Maple, Amber Mahogany, Teaberry, Leather, Spice
45.2% ABV
21. Blanton’s Silver Edition Bourbon Kentucky Straight Whiskey
Citrus, Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel
49% ABV
*Blanton’s namesake has the claim to producing the world’s first single-barrel bourbon
20. Parker’s Heritage Collection 3rd Edition Golden Anniversary Bourbon Whiskey
Caramel, Burnt Orange, Candied Citrus, Sultana, Vanilla, Cocoa, Mint, Honey
50% ABV
19. John E. Fitzgerald Very Special Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Figs, Toffee, Vanilla, Marzipan, Oak, Spice
45% ABV
18. Old Taylor 6 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Apple, Caramel, Maple, Oak, Cinnamon, Smoke
40% ABV
17. Old Fitzgerald Bonded Very Very Old 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey
Smooth
50% ABV
16. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Oak, Leather, Vanilla, Honey, Maple, Spice, Citrus
47.8% ABV
15. Buffalo Trace Distillery O.F.C. Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon Whiskey
Cherry, Caramel, Oak, Chocolate, Tobacco, Leather, Black Pepper
45% ABV
14. Colonel E.H. Taylor ‘Cured Oak’ Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey
Woody, Oak, Caramel, Stone Fruit, Cherries
50% ABV
13. A.H. Hirsch Reserve 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Baked Bread, Buttered Popcorn, Spice, Dried Fruit
45.8% ABV
12. Michter’s 20 Years Old Limited Release-Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey
Caramel, Oak, Spice, Tart, Cherry, Candy
57.1% ABV
11. W. L. Weller 19 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Vanilla, Marzipan, Candied Fruit, Charcoal, Dates
45% ABV
10. A.H. Hirsch Finest Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Toasted Honey, Tobacco, Chocolate, Butter, Mint, Citrus
45.8% ABV
9. Michter’s 25 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey
Molasses, Spice, Roasted Nuts, Chocolate, Butter, Vanilla, Dried Fruit
58.1% ABV
8. Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Tornado Surviving Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey
Figs, Spice, Vanilla, Tobacco, Oak
50% ABV
7. Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Pine, Toffee, Apple, Spice
60.6%ABV
6. Eagle Rare ‘Double Eagle Very Rare’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Vanilla, Toasted Oak, Caramel
45%ABV
5. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Family Reserve 16 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
50.5% ABV
4. The Last Drop 1980 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky
Maraschino Cherries, Chocolate, Leather, Wood, Dates, Figs, Tobacco, Toffee
45% ABV
3. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
50.5% ABV
2. Colonel E.H. Taylor Old Fashioned Sour Mash Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Floral, Honey, Spice, Leather
50% ABV
1. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Soft Oak, Caramel, Vanilla
50% ABV
Bonus: This whiskey doesn’t quite qualify as either a bourbon or a rye whiskey due to its grain profile, but is very, very expensive.
Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey
Caramel, Bread, Sugar, Spice, Oak
58.4% ABV
Photo by Anastasia Zhenina on Unsplash