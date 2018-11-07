Menu
Ritz-Carlton Read this Next

You Can Spend the Evening in this Life-Size Gingerbread House
Advertisement
champagne of beer MillerCoors Brewery

Nothing says party more than pulling out a case of Miller High Life, “The Champagne of Beers.” Since the early 1900s, Miller High Life found itself to be on the forefront of stylish beer. And this year is no exception. To kick off this year’s holiday season on a classy note the Milwaukee-based beer brand is taking their catchphrase literally. Like, literally serving their beer in 750-milliliter champagne-shaped bottles.

Going back in time, the turn of the 20th century was a time to head out to the saloon to grab a beer. Taking home the bubbly beverage in a bottle was unheard of, that is until Miller Brewing Company (now MillerCoors brewery) started producing glass bottles in 1903. The clear bottle, which featured sloping shoulders, looked just like a champagne bottle. And better yet, in the beginning, all of their bottles featured an ornate foil that covered the cap, just like a fancy bottle of the finest champagne.

This year isn’t the first year the beer brand took their catchphrase literally, but it is the first time these limited-edition bottles will be available nationwide. A spokesperson for the brand shared that the large beer bottles have made appearances in Milwaukee and Chicago, but this year it’ll be relatively simple to find a fancy bottled beer in a store near you.

The upscale bottles feature a tapered neck wrapped in gold foil. However, don’t get too excited about popping the bottle and spraying your friends with chilled beer. The top is a normal bottle cap, but we aren’t complaining.

Starting this month beer lovers can purchase the 750-milliliter Champagne of Beer Bottles for only $3.49, a lot cheaper than a bottle of sparkling wine. The bottles will be on a limited time run, so grab a few bottles to stock up for New Year’s Eve.

Watch: Texas Likely Had the First Thanksgiving…

Lyndsay Burginger About the author:
Lyndsay Burginger is a food and lifestyle writer as well as the Managing Editor of Wide Open Eats. Lyndsay has worked for companies such as America's Test Kitchen and Disney, and holds degrees in Creative Writing and Culinary Arts. When she's not writing or cooking you can find Lyndsay traveling ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Stories You Might Like