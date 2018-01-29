This bruschetta cheese ball combines two classic appetizers into one great party food.
Traditional nut-based cheese balls are delicious, but it doesn’t hurt to switch up the toppings. Tomatoes and cheese go great together, and serving them with bread really brings home the bruschetta taste. Plus, it looks great, which makes it the perfect addition to your game day spread.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the cheese ball:
- 1 5.2 oz. Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese
- 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Roma tomatoes
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
- ½ cup basil leaves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- ¼-½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
For the coating and garnish:
- ¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 3 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes, diced, rinsed, dried
- 3 tablespoons basil leaves, chopped
- 1 Roma tomato, chopped, for garnish
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, for garnish
- 1-2 baguettes
- olive oil
- crackers