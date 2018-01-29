Menu
A homeless chef who looks like Tom Cruise (really) gave Tyson this incredible chili recipe
This bruschetta cheese ball combines two classic appetizers into one great party food.

Traditional nut-based cheese balls are delicious, but it doesn’t hurt to switch up the toppings. Tomatoes and cheese go great together, and serving them with bread really brings home the bruschetta taste. Plus, it looks great, which makes it the perfect addition to your game day spread.


Find the full instructions on Carlsbad Cravings.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the cheese ball:

  • 1 5.2 oz. Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Roma tomatoes
  • ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • ½ cup basil leaves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • ¼-½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper

For the coating and garnish:

  • ¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes, diced, rinsed, dried
  • 3 tablespoons basil leaves, chopped
  • 1 Roma tomato, chopped, for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil, for garnish
  • 1-2 baguettes
  • olive oil
  • crackers
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
