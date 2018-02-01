Layer upon layer of delicious ingredients (carrots, pineapple, nuts) come together to form a dessert that’s just as fun to look at as it is to eat. No wonder this is called “to die for” carrot cake!





Trish from Mom on Timeout was kind enough to share this family recipe. It combines three groups of ingredients (see the divisions below) and has no fatty butter or oils, so you can eat it without guilt (well, almost — it’s still cake, after all).

RELATED: You’ll never believe what’s in this Nothing Bundt Cakes copycat recipe

It even has a homemade cream cheese frosting. Dessert really doesn’t get much better than this!

You will need:

Group 1

1¼ cups unsweetened applesauce

2 cups sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

Group 2

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Group 3

2 cups grated carrots

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 cup chopped nuts (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup crushed pineapple in juice (don’t drain it!)

Cream cheese frosting

1 cup butter, softened

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 pounds powdered sugar

Toasted pecans or coconut for topping (optional)

You’ll also need a cooking spray with flour in it. Find the full recipe at Mom on Timeout.

More of our favorite cakes