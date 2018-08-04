Menu
Have a Kidney Stone? Here's Why You Should Ride Roller Coasters
Cheerwine Things You Didnt Know About Flickr/mbtphoto

Cheerwine is synonymous with the Carolinas. A homesick Carolinian – North or South – will reach for a chopped-pork BBQ plate and a sweating bottle of this iconic cherry soda to remind them of home. It is a drink that has never been duplicated, and while these 10 facts about Cheerwine may surprise you, there’s one fact that will likely always remain a secret: the recipe.

10. It’s almost 100 years old

15071206992_bbbe1c4b77_o
Flickr/Joel Kramer

Salisbury, North Carolina native LD Peeler founded the Carolina Beverage Company in 1917, so the soft drink company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.

9. It’s has always stayed in the family

3643164414_ce2553a245_o
Flickr/mbtphoto (away a lot)

LD Peeler’s great grandson Cliff Ritchie is the current president of the Carolina Beverage Corporation and Cheerwine Bottling Company, making it the oldest family-owned soda company in the United States.

8. It started out as a maple syrup company.

12861944095_91d7392a6c_o
Flickr/Michael Bentley

Founder LD Peeler had just purchased a bankrupt maple syrup company from Kentucky when he realized the market demand for a cherry flavored soda. A traveling salesman from St. Louis sold him the recipe, and Carolina beverage corporation Cheerwine was born.

7. They’ve even teamed up to create Cackalacky Cheerwine Sweet Sauce

8722829257_0f1b3bf088_o
Flickr/Breville USA

That’s right, an all around dipping, grilling and marinade containing the one and only Cheerwine as a primary ingredient. And luckily for all of us, it can be purchased in a one-gallon bottle.

6. Speaking of BBQ, many Carolinians consider the two a classic pairing

3830647978_329a946d48_o
Flickr/yawper

Folks all over the Carolinas squabble about thick vs. thin tomato-based BBQ sauce, or even the mustard style common to South Carolina. But one thing most can agree on: the Southern soda pairs perfectly with pork BBQ, no matter the sauce.

READ MORE: Carolina BBQ Masters Will Teach You Their Secrets at This 3-Day Camp

5. Cheerwine has become a cooking ingredient

8559722936_97962a348c_o
Flickr/Dana McMahan

Move over, Pepsi. The cane sugar-infused drink has become such a ubiquitous part of life in the Carolinas that folks have incorporated its wild cherry flavor and burgundy color into their recipes – anywhere from using it to glaze hams to putting it in pie batter. Some folks even bake cupcakes with it.

4. Christmas season in the Carolinas means Cheerwine punch

10320658976_372b7eacc1_o
Flickr/travel oriented

During the Christmas season, family get-togethers all over the Carolinas will include this beverage. Try it for yourself: Head to the grocery store and then combine 2 liters Cheerwine soda, 2 liters ginger ale and 46oz unsweetened pineapple juice and tell me it’s not delicious.

3. It’s now available in most of the United States

4319639519_5239451625_o
Flickr/Ross Catrow

Up until the 90s, only Carolinians and folks visiting the Carolinas got to taste Cheerwine. Today, you can find Cheerwine Bottling Co. product, including Diet Cheerwine, in stores from California to Maine. Lucky you.

2. It comes in popsicle form

6746960879_3e714ea69a_o
Flickr/SummerSizzler

They’re so Carolina-centric that they’ve released limited-run sweet treats that are tailor-made for Cheerwine enthusiasts. These treats include an cherry flavor ice cream partnership with fellow Salisbury-based grocery chain Food Lion, as well as a Cheerwine Kreme filled donut collaboration with Winston-Salem, NC-based Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Some local grocery and convenience stores even sell Cheerwine cake!

1. Cheerwine is on display at the North Carolina Museum of History

4079964287_66ef4c1f51_o
Flickr/Dave Cosby

Obviously, Cheerwine has had a powerful social, economic and historical impact on the State of North Carolina. And it’s not just Cheerwine enthusiasts that have taken notice. Featured alongside historical exhibits such as the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and relics from the American Civil War, there are display cases with Cheerwine glass bottles dating back to the 1920s.

WATCH: Regional Sodas That Should Be Sold Everywhere

