Menu
Most Popular Cake Recipe Texas Sheet Cake Read this Next

Pinterest's Most Popular Cake Recipe Was Saved by 249,000 People
Advertisement

A Corpus Christi Tex-Mex joint has one of the most unbeatable food challenges in all of Texas. Chaco’s Taco, located at 3700 Ayers Street, has a nearly 4-pound breakfast taco challenge. The entire meal to be eaten in under just 10 minutes to win. Not surprisingly, barely anyone has managed to complete the feat the two decades that the restaurant has been open.

Facebook/chachos.tacos
Facebook/chachos.tacos

Chacho’s Tacos owner Mary Gutierrez told MySanAntonio that only a handful of people have successfully completed the food challenge in the 18 years they’ve been in business.

The Almighty Chacho Taco is a 14-inch diameter flour tortilla stuffed with carne guisada, eggs, beans, cheese, bacon and potatoes.

Facebook/chachos.tacos
Facebook/chachos.tacos

So what happens if you manage to eat the whole taco in the allotted time? You win a t-shirt and get your picture posted on the wall for all to see.

It’s not just the size of the giant taco that draws people to the restaurant, though. All of the food is delicious! Earlier this year, Texas Monthly awarded Chacho’s Tacos the title of best taco in Texas.

Facebook/chachos.tacos
Facebook/chachos.tacos

Think you’re up for the Almighty Chacho’s Taco challenge? The colossal taco will cost you $9.99, but if you win, you’ll have some serious bragging rights… and probably a very upset stomach.

Watch: 15 Best Burger Spots in Texas

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Stories You Might Like