A Corpus Christi Tex-Mex joint has one of the most unbeatable food challenges in all of Texas. Chaco’s Taco, located at 3700 Ayers Street, has a nearly 4-pound breakfast taco challenge. The entire meal to be eaten in under just 10 minutes to win. Not surprisingly, barely anyone has managed to complete the feat the two decades that the restaurant has been open.

Chacho’s Tacos owner Mary Gutierrez told MySanAntonio that only a handful of people have successfully completed the food challenge in the 18 years they’ve been in business.

The Almighty Chacho Taco is a 14-inch diameter flour tortilla stuffed with carne guisada, eggs, beans, cheese, bacon and potatoes.

So what happens if you manage to eat the whole taco in the allotted time? You win a t-shirt and get your picture posted on the wall for all to see.

It’s not just the size of the giant taco that draws people to the restaurant, though. All of the food is delicious! Earlier this year, Texas Monthly awarded Chacho’s Tacos the title of best taco in Texas.

Think you’re up for the Almighty Chacho’s Taco challenge? The colossal taco will cost you $9.99, but if you win, you’ll have some serious bragging rights… and probably a very upset stomach.