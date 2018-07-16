Country music and drinking have always gone hand in hand. That’s why it comes as no surprise that many of country music’s biggest acts are trying their hand in the liquor market. Check out which of your favorite artists have their very own liquor brands.

1. Darius Rucker

Whiskey toast are a nightly ritual for Darius on the road, so it’s quite fitting that he developed Backstage Southern Whiskey. The 84.3 proof liquor is available in South Carolina and will be expanding into other states soon. Bourbon lovers should be happy to know that Rucker is also working on releasing Forbidden Bourbon with Castle & Key Distillery in Kentucky.

2. Florida Georgia Line

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard developed a whiskey they say is for the non-whiskey drinker. The Old Camp brand represents the duo’s home states with a peach-pecan flavor and smooth taste. That way there’s a little bit of Florida and a little bit of Georgia in every sip.

3. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is the big name behind Smithworks Vodka. Shelton’s vision for the brand is to represent the simple things in life. The vodka is finished and bottled in Fort Smith, Ark.

4. Jake Owen

Jake Owen is adding a little flavor to summertime with his brand of Beach Whiskey. The clear liquor comes in two different flavors, Island Coconut and Bonfire Cinnamon. Both perfectly named for either a hot summer day or cool night of “beachin'”.

5. Toby Keith

Now we all know what Toby Keith has been drinking in that red solo cup. The Oklahoma native is hoping to fill a void in America’s alcohol market with the Mexican liquor Mezcal. Mezcal is frequently referred to as tequila’s cousin. Keith’s Wild Shot Mezcal is made from green agave, whereas tequila comes from blue. Every bottle of Wild Shot comes with a worm and no, it’s not just for decoration. Drink up!

6. George Strait

Taking shots was the only thing George Strait knew about tequila when he first started drinking it. Now, he’s investing in the brand Código 1530. Strait says this tequila is not one to chase with a lime because of its high quality. Instead, he recommends slow sipping it on the rocks.

7. Willie Nelson

In the 1970s, Willie Nelson topped the charts with his iconic song “Whiskey River.” Now, he has his own brand of whiskey that’s named after the hit tune. Each bottle of Old Whiskey River uses grains sourced by independently-owned family farms and serves up a guitar pick with every bottle.

8. Kenny Chesney

Blue Chair Bay is the signature rum collection of Kenny Chesney and carries the most variety of all country artist’s brands. Eight flavors of rum come in bottles just as colorful as the drinks you can make with them. Grab a bottle and lean back in a chair on the beach with no shirt, no shoes and no problems.

