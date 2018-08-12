Every decade has a slew of food trends that come and go as often and reliably as the change of seasons. The 1980s saw the popularity of Italian staples like polenta, sun-dried tomatoes, and Merlot. The 1990s saw a rise in dessert sushi and mango salsa. The early 2000s evolved into a craft beer renaissance and people everywhere were eating watermelon with feta and mint during the summer. 2018 is seeing a plethora of turmeric recipes and a surge in popularity for oat milk. However, all of these food trends evolved from the very scary era of food trends during the post-war years where Jell-O and mayonnaise reigned supreme. Welcome to the 70s Dinner Party, have a seat.

The Twitter account, run by Anna Pallai, collects old food advertisements and recipes that features things like greying hardboiled eggs, meatloaf, and many, many Jell-O creations. You can find her book here, and to see some of the best tweets, keep on reading.

1. Turn your crudite platter into a garden. Literally.

The totally tropical taste pic.twitter.com/nO72yXwddP — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) March 2, 2018

2. Maraschino cherries, cauliflower, and broccoli: Made for each other.

3. Jellied beef broth for you and you and you!

4. There’s definitely peas, but everything else is questionable.

Think it's safe to say the drugs don't work (via jellokitty) pic.twitter.com/seHPBF4NFZ — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) March 1, 2018

5. “Easy” garnishes, right.

I live for your fruit peacock pic.twitter.com/C3nCVSrClJ — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 27, 2018

6. No wonder we’re all afraid of the Easter Bunny photos.

Have you checked the children? pic.twitter.com/XGUpMOYZLF — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 26, 2018

7. Mondays are for Banana Meatloaf.

I don’t like Mondays pic.twitter.com/qbY188Lks6 — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 26, 2018

8. Peach Party Loaf is, unfortunately, exactly what it sounds like.

9. Once upon time, peaches paired with mayo.

10. I’ve seen current hot dogs worse than this…

The 'new trick' you didn't know you needed pic.twitter.com/CQ4PTycI7L — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 22, 2018

11. Guess you better save your pineapple tops?

Just for once, let me look on you with my own eyes pic.twitter.com/RmVIy08UVk — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 19, 2018

12. What do you reckon is in the middle?

This is my gift, my curse pic.twitter.com/VOLCL6uOTY — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 18, 2018

13. I’ll have the grapefruit with a scoop of beans, please.

I can’t wait Miss Kelly pic.twitter.com/bPUv2saTIv — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 16, 2018

14. I can’t caption this better myself.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Show them your love

With a frankfurter stew pic.twitter.com/VAE71xiEb4 — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 14, 2018

15. Even roasted pigs deserve a crown.

You got the look

You must'a took

A whole hour just to make up your face pic.twitter.com/Gff5nabniY — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 13, 2018

16. Why eat your stew vegetables when you can stack ’em?

One more sleep folks pic.twitter.com/7CyFbO7WkB — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 12, 2018

17. This is totally doable at home.

Fly, my pretty, fly pic.twitter.com/IMjO2neWJY — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 10, 2018

18. Queso with a face-o.

Hello. Is it me you're looking for? pic.twitter.com/JovJOyt6Cc — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 9, 2018

19. Bonus points if you sprinkle cricket dust over it.

All right Mr DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up pic.twitter.com/TV09HBeSj9 — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) February 8, 2018

20. Cottage cheese will never live this photo down.

Why did no-one tell me it was #NationalCheeseLoversDay ?? pic.twitter.com/S4oZGMMQaD — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) January 20, 2018

Have you ever had any of these wild and wacky recipes? Let us know in the comments below!