Did you know that meatloaf first become popular in the United States during the Great Depression? Made to stretch your dollar, this inexpensive meal made from hamburger has turned into a family favorite across the states. While some meatloaf recipes call for a “frosting” of mashed potatoes, brown gravy, or barbecue sauce, it seems that the users of Pinterest have spoken: great meatloaf is best served with a tangy and sweet ketchup based sauce. This is real comfort food here.

Megan of Pip and Ebby currently holds the recipe for the best meatloaf on Pinterest. With over 82,000 repins, this best ever meatloaf is made from ground beef, crushed Ritz crackers and a generous helping of ketchup. And with a cook time of only an hour and a half, it’s easy to get this favorite meatloaf recipe on the table fast.

How to Make the Best Ever Meatloaf

To begin, mix together the ground beef, crushed Ritz crackers, a large egg, milk, ketchup, onion, salt, ground black pepper and garlic powder in a large bowl. You can always substitute ground turkey, ground pork, or even ground venison for the ground beef. The same goes for breadcrumbs in place of the crackers.

Transfer the mixture to a loaf pan and shape. Although it’s not in the recipe, this meat mixture would probably make some great meatballs cooked either in the skillet or a slow cooker.

Back to the recipe: once the meatloaf is in the prepared pan, bake this great recipe until the the beef is fully cooked, about an hour and a half. Nobody likes a raw meatloaf. Yuck.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the ketchup, brown sugar, apricot preserves and Worcestershire sauce and mix to form a glaze. Pour the glaze over the meatloaf about 45 minutes through the cooking time and bake for the remaining 45 minutes.

As one of the most delicious meatloaf recipes online, this recipe will appease even the picky eaters in your family. We just can’t wait to try the meatloaf sandwiches the next day.