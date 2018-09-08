Menu
19-Year-Old Kent State Student Saves Father's Life With Kidney Transplant Read this Next

19-Year-Old Kent State Student Saves Father's Life With Kidney Transplant
Advertisement
Best Meatloaf Recipe Pip & Ebby

Did you know that meatloaf first become popular in the United States during the Great Depression? Made to stretch your dollar, this inexpensive meal made from hamburger has turned into a family favorite across the states. While some meatloaf recipes call for a “frosting” of mashed potatoes, brown gravy, or barbecue sauce, it seems that the users of Pinterest have spoken: great meatloaf is best served with a tangy and sweet ketchup based sauce. This is real comfort food here.

Megan of Pip and Ebby currently holds the recipe for the best meatloaf on Pinterest. With over 82,000 repins, this best ever meatloaf is made from ground beef, crushed Ritz crackers and a generous helping of ketchup. And with a cook time of only an hour and a half, it’s easy to get this favorite meatloaf recipe on the table fast.

How to Make the Best Ever Meatloaf

best meatloaf recipe
Pip And Ebby

To begin, mix together the ground beef, crushed Ritz crackers, a large egg, milk, ketchup, onion, salt, ground black pepper and garlic powder in a large bowl. You can always substitute ground turkey, ground pork, or even ground venison for the ground beef. The same goes for breadcrumbs in place of the crackers.

best meatloaf recipe
Pip And Ebby

Transfer the mixture to a loaf pan and shape. Although it’s not in the recipe, this meat mixture would probably make some great meatballs cooked either in the skillet or a slow cooker.

Back to the recipe: once the meatloaf is in the prepared pan, bake this great recipe until the the beef is fully cooked, about an hour and a half. Nobody likes a raw meatloaf. Yuck.

best meatloaf recipe
Pip And Ebby

Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the ketchup, brown sugar, apricot preserves and Worcestershire sauce and mix to form a glaze. Pour the glaze over the meatloaf about 45 minutes through the cooking time and bake for the remaining 45 minutes.

As one of the most delicious meatloaf recipes online, this recipe will appease even the picky eaters in your family. We just can’t wait to try the meatloaf sandwiches the next day.

Get the full recipe here. 

Watch: How to Make a Pecan Cream Pie Cocktail

Wide Open Eats About the author:
Wide Open Eats is a place celebrating honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, featuring food of every kind and regional style.
View More Articles

Wide Open Eats

Rare Studio

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Meet my new favorite dinner — mini cheeseburgers with tater tot bottoms and “killer sauce”

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Stay in tonight: Here’s how to make Olive Garden’s famous Alfredo sauce at home

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Let’s Make | These yummy chicken teriyaki meatballs are done in 7 quick steps

Stories You Might Like