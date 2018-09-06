Every family has a chili recipe that they swear by, and the home cook in the family can probably recite the ingredient list by heart. If you’re in Texas, your chili recipe probably doesn’t have beans, but if you’re in the Midwest, it probably does. It’s hard to choose the very best chili recipe out there because there are so many varieties. From beef to chicken to turkey, the meat alone can make or break the recipe. We’re always on the hunt for the best chili recipe out there and this Pinterest favorite is high on our list.

Pinned over 225,000 times in 2017 alone, this Creamy Crockpot White Chicken Chili from The Chunky Chef is a weeknight warrior in the kitchen. Unlike a chili recipe with beef, you don’t need to brown the ground beef beforehand to lock in flavor, which saves you a stovetop step. White chicken chili recipes rely on spices like chili powder, cayenne pepper, fresh cilantro, and ground cumin to bring out the Southwest flavor. Cream cheese and half and half are also added to this recipe at the end for an even creamier bowl.

This is my go-to chili recipe at home because it truly does turn out just like the photos. The recipe suggests using great Northern beans, but I adapt the recipe based on what my pantry offers. I’ve added dark red kidney beans, pinto beans, and black beans before, and it’s still turned out to be a delicious slow cooker recipe.

Unlike a traditional chili recipe with a tomato base, you won’t find diced tomatoes, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, or tomato paste in this recipe. Instead, corn adds a nice crunch with a sweetness to break up the heat, and the chili is largely flavored from the spices. I’ve also added a red bell pepper and green chiles to this before to create one of my favorite chili recipes ever.

When it comes to toppings, you definitely can’t skip them. The Chunky Chef recommends sliced jalapeños, sliced avocados, a dollop of sour cream, minced fresh cilantro, tortilla strips, and shredded Mexican cheese or cheddar cheese. I’ve served mine with cornbread on the side (you can find a good recipe here), and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Though Worcestershire is typically found in beef chili, I just love the tangy flavor, especially when paired with a sliced jalapeño pepper or two.

So the next time you’re looking for a great recipe that is as delicious as it is easy, consider this Creamy Crockpot White Chicken Chili. After all, it doesn’t get any easier than dumping all of your ingredients into a large pot to simmer away while you focus on other things.