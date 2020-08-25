We all have that one horror movie that scarred us for life as a kid. Mine is The Exorcist. And no, not the version you watch on AMC every October. The unrated one. After watching that movie, nothing can scare me. Not even Freddy Kruger, although this life-size Freddy Krueger doll kind of scares me!

Home Depot is selling a 6-foot tall animatronic Freddy Krueger centerpiece. He says phrases from A Nightmare on Elm Street and makes hand movements. Place this scary guy out on your front porch to make your home the neighborhood’s spookiest home.

The Freddy Krueger life-size figure is sound and motion-activated. Home Depot customers are leaving fantastic reviews. A customer left a five-star review and said, “One of the most realistic looking animatronic I’ve ever seen. The detail in his face is amazing.”

If you plan on skipping trick-or-treating this year, consider throwing a Halloween party for your household members. Place this high-quality life-size Freddy Krueger figure in your living room to make your home feel like a haunted house.

Imagine walking downstairs to grab a glass of water at 2 a.m. and hearing the “1, 2 Freddy’s coming for you” song or “trick-or-treat.” I hope you remember to turn him off before bed each night. Home Depot is also selling a 6-foot Pennywise centerpiece. The clown favors the remake version of Pennywise. (Sorry, Tim Curry.) He’s even holding a balloon! How creepy!? He also speaks and moves his head and arms.

Little ones will either love or hate him.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Check out Amazon and eBay for Freddy Krueger Nightmare on Elm Street action figures, standup cardboard cutouts, and collectibles. You’ll also find neat Friday the 13th and Michael Myers memorabilia.