Shopping for your spouse can be hard, but shopping for their dad can be a bit more complicated. What do you get the guy who raised your significant other? The guy your babies call “paw paw”!? Don’t you dare get him a gift card to the Home Depot or Lowe’s. That screams, “I love you, but I really don’t know ya bud.”
C’mon, you can do better. In fact, you WILL do much better this year because we rounded up 15 gifts your father-in-law with absolutely adore. This gift guide will come in handy for birthdays, Father’s Day, Christmas, retirement parties, and more. We covered just about anything your FIL could want. (Okay, maybe that Home Depot gift card wouldn’t hurt either), but these gifts are much better.
What this list doesn’t include: coffee mugs, Bluetooth headphones, cufflinks, charging stations, BBQ tongs, and subscription boxes. What it does include: great gifts he’ll actually use. Also, it does not include tacky gifts that say you’re the best daughter-in-law. Girl, do better.
Best Gift Ideas for Father-in-Laws
Best for: Dad’s with back pain
Your loved ones might be missing out on a good massage. Of course, you can always get them a gift card to a local spa, but this $39.99 massage pillow offers endless back rubs. It fits perfectly on your neck, upper back, lower back, shoulders, and more. It’s also equipped with a heat setting (that can be turned off). If your FIL has any back pain, he’ll know you put a lot of thought into this gift.
An Amazon customer gave it five stars and wrote, “I’ve had chronic lower back pain for over 20 years, and always felt that the massages I was getting were not deep enough. This machine is wonderful for a deep massage. I love that I can use it at home, and one in my car (it works on 12V).”
2. Outlaw Wild Life Homemade Natural Soap Gift Set – 3 Western-style Handmade Soaps in a Rustic Gift Box – The Ideal Gift for the Wild West Lover in your Life (Who Also Enjoys Being Clean)
Best for: Dads who love to smell good (and love being outside)
Consider Outlaw Soaps for the man who loves the outdoors. These soaps smell like whiskey, tobacco, leather, coffee, and more. These soap bars are Amazon-Prime eligible, making them fantastic last-minute gifts.
Your mother-in-law will probably love this for him too.
3. Personalized Cutting Board, USA Handmade Cutting Board – Personalized Gifts – Wedding Gifts for the Couple, Engagement Gifts, Gift for Parents
Best for: Your FIL who loves to cook
This $24 personalized cutting board will also impress your in-laws. Customize the board with the family name and the date of their special day.
Tara gave it five stars and wrote, “I ordered this for Christmas for my dtr and SIL. She sent me a picture – It’s stunning!!! She said it’s so beautiful that she doesn’t want to cut on it, she’s going to hang it on the wall in their kitchen. Best Christmas present of the year!!!”
4. YouYah Cigar Whiskey Glasses with Cigar Holder-Set of 2,Cigar Accessories,Crystal Whisky Glass Set with Indented Cigar Rest,Premium Rocks Glass
Best for: Men who love to drink (and smoke cigars)
This is a fantastic retirement gift for your FIl. These high-quality glasses are bad ass. Your suegro is going to love the cigar holders!
5. Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter with Airtight Geometric Stopper – Whiskey Decanter for Wine, Bourbon, Brandy, Liquor, Juice, Water, Mouthwash. Italian Glass | 23.75 oz
Best for: Whiskey lovers
Help your FIL spruce up his WFH office with a new whiskey decanter.
6. Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable (Stainless Steel)
Best for: Your wine-lovin’ FIL
If your FIL is retiring, chances are, he’s receiving a lot of wine bottles. Help him down the bottles faster (by celebrating with him) and gift him an electric wine bottle opener. I swear by this opener.
7. MyGift Rustic Torched Wood 5 pc Craft Beer Flight Tasting Serving Set with 4 Glasses & Chalkboard Panel
Best for: Beer lovers
This customized flight sampler holds up to four brew or cider samples. He’s going to love this for a lazy Saturday afternoon in the backyard.
GG gave it five stars and said, “This was a gift to my son in law who is a craft beer enthusiast, he raves about it, tucked a gift card a beer store. Perfect gift!”
8. Woodstock Candy ~ 1971 50th Birthday Gifts for 50 Year Old Women and Men ~ Retro Decade Candy Box Assortment Basket from Childhood Born 1971
Best for: Your FIL that loves sweets
If your FIL has a sweet tooth, consider taking him down memory lane with candy from his childhood.
9. Wacaco Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine, Compatible Ground Coffee, Hand Coffee Maker, Travel Gadgets, Manually Operated, Perfect for Camping, Hiking
Best for: Dads who love coffee
This portable espresso maker will make coffee lovers excited to travel. If your FIL is known for several gas station stops for coffee on road trips, this will change his life. It’s Amazon’s Choice for portable coffee makers and is under $50.
A happy customer wrote, “This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it few times at the office.”
10. YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid, Black
Best for: Dads who love cold drinks
You can never have enough drinkware.
11. Leathfocus Leather Travel Duffel Bag, Mens Classic Gift Leather Weekend Bag Overnight Full Grain Retro Sport Gym Carry on Luggage YKK Zipper (Brown)
Best for: Dads who travel
Luggage and duffel bags make travel enthusiasts excited. This leather bag is beautiful! The bag has one large main section for clothing, one inner compartment for a computer, (or shoes) three small pockets, and one small zipper pocket.
Mike gave it five stars and said, “To be honest, I wasn’t expecting much at this price point. Boy was I surprised..This bag looks like the $500 – $1000 duffles you see at the boutique stores. The leather is supple and looks vintage. I was also surprised at the size, it was bigger than I expected it to be.”
12. Golf Ball Washer Cleaner – Golfer’s Best Gift Idea, Accessory, Gift For Men Women, Souvenir, Present
Best for: Your golf-lovin’ FIL
Make sure your FIL is keeping his balls clean. Oh, get your head out the gutter. Keep it budget-friendly with this $25 golf ball washer.
A customer wrote, “She loves the gift and how it works- she has a pocket sized dishwasher soap in her golf bag – adds water each round she plays and voila !!! Would highly recommend.”
13. RoverTac Multitool Camping Accessories Survival Gear Unique Gifts for Men Dad Husband Boyfriend 11 in 1 Upgraded Multi Tool with Lockable Hammer Knife Saw
Best for: The survivalist
If your father-in-law basically lives in his RV, help him expand his survival gear collection. This 11-in-1 multitool will come in handy for his new backcountry adventure.
Benjamin gave it five stars and said, “This is a great addition to my camping gear. This little axe has all sorts of handy items hidden inside. The blades are sharp, the metal is strong and the colors are bright. It’s all usable and quite handy to keep in my backpack or on my belt.”
14. LED Flashlight Gloves, Gifts for Men Dad Husband Boyfriend, Hands Free Light Gadgets Tools for Night Fishing, Running, Camping, Car Repairing, Father’s Day Gifts for Dad
Best for: Car enthusiasts
If your FIL works outside, with cars, or camps, he’ll appreciate these LED flashlight gloves. The $17 gloves offer a hands-free flashlight experience for working at night.
15. 5 Pack: Men’s Dry-Fit Moisture Wicking Active Athletic Performance Crew T-Shirt
Best for: Active FIL
Is your FIL more active than you!? LOL, I know. It’s time to catch up, huh? This 5-pack of moisture T-shirts is perfect for the man who loves to run.
These great gift ideas will impressive your father-in-law.