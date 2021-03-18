I’m not going to lie, I freak out a little when buying my parents gifts. Whether it’s for the holiday season, birthdays, or just because, I always want to make sure I’m buying them something they can use pretty often (and, of course, something they don’t have already). If you’re struggling to find your parents the perfect gift for birthdays or retirement, we’ve got you covered.

Your parents (or your friends who are new parents) are going to love these gifts. And no, they’re not headphones, keychains, or any boring gift they’ve received 100 times already. We did a little digging and thought outside the box for this one! See which gifts your parents will like.

After all, they did spoil you for every Christmas or birthday. It’s time to pay it forward.

Best Gift Ideas for Parents on Amazon