I’m not going to lie, I freak out a little when buying my parents gifts. Whether it’s for the holiday season, birthdays, or just because, I always want to make sure I’m buying them something they can use pretty often (and, of course, something they don’t have already). If you’re struggling to find your parents the perfect gift for birthdays or retirement, we’ve got you covered.
Your parents (or your friends who are new parents) are going to love these gifts. And no, they’re not headphones, keychains, or any boring gift they’ve received 100 times already. We did a little digging and thought outside the box for this one! See which gifts your parents will like.
After all, they did spoil you for every Christmas or birthday. It’s time to pay it forward.
Best Gift Ideas for Parents on Amazon
I swear by heated blankets! This comfy blanket is perfect for Mom and Dad or your in-laws who love getting comfy on the couch with their favorite snack and TV show playing.
Nothing beats a warm blanket as you relax on your day off. If one of your parents is always cold, then it’s especially a great gift for them.
2. Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote with TV Controls
This is probably the most “tech gift” on this list. The whole family will love this, actually!
Let your parents know that they only have to keep up with one remote control now. Power up your TV, adjust the volume and use all of your favorite streaming services (Amazon, Spotify, Netflix, HBO, and more) with this awesome gadget.
3. Personalized Cutting Board, USA Handmade Cutting Board – Personalized Gifts – Wedding Gifts for the Couple, Engagement Gifts, Gift for Parents
This is too cute! Get the family name engraved on a nice cutting board. It’s a thoughtful gift and a lovely keepsake for home cooks.
The high-quality board is only $24.99, which is a fantastic deal.
4. Baby Shusher For Babies — Sleep Miracle Soother Sound Machine For New Parents
So maybe you’re not shopping for your parents, but you need a great Mother’s Day gift or holiday gift for your favorite new parents or mom-to-be. This sleep soother will probably help keep your friends sane! The sleep aid has 15 to 30-minute timers to help babies fall asleep.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, “I never thought this would work… but it has saved my life.” Pampering your friends is a good feeling! New parents probably have enough wine glasses, picture frames, and tumblers (thanks to their wedding gifts), so get them something that’s helpful to them and baby.
5. Portable Fan Hand Free Neck Fan Mini USB Personal Fan Wearable Sport Fan USB Desktop Fan, 3 Speeds, USB Rechargeable, 360 Degree Adjustment for Kids, Home Office Outdoor Travel
Nope, those aren’t Bluetooth headphones! Here’s a unique gift for people who run hot. Your parents will be able to use this $9 wearable fan while cooking, doing garden work, and more.
6. VIKTOR JURGEN Back Massager, Neck Massager with Heat, Massage Pillow Gifts for Men & Women, Electric Shiatsu Back Massager, Deep Kneading Shoulder Massager for Full Body Muscle,Massage at Home, Car
Paying for massages can be pricey, so get Mom this $29 back massager. She can put it behind her work chair and get a nice massage as she works. Check out this fantastic review from Christina. (Sounds like it’ll make a great Christmas gift.)
7. Leg Elevation Pillow – with Memory Foam Top, High-Density Leg Rest Elevating Foam Wedge- Relieves Leg Pain, Hip and Knee Pain, Improves Blood Circulation, Reduces Swelling – Breathable, Washable Cover
Here’s another excellent gift for your parents or the new parents in your life. If your best friend just had a baby, consider this instead of a pricey robot vacuum or Alexa. Remind her that relaxing after a long day is very important!
This leg elevation pillow definitely beats kicking your feet up on the coffee table. Check out this review.
It’s also a fantastic retirement gift!
8. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs
Mom needs an air fryer or an Instant Pot ASAP! She can prepare meals 2-3 times faster now.
Leave this on her kitchen countertop and surprise her.
9. Beef Jerky Gifts For Men: Variety Of Healthy Beef Meat Sticks, Pork Rinds, Exotic Jerky, Epic Bars, Chomps Beef Sticks Perfect Beef Jerky Sampler Gift Box For Men
Who doesn’t like snacks? This beef jerky gift set will be a hit.
Consider making your own DIY snack basket as well.
10. Northwest Bio Ethanol Ventless Fireplace-Tabletop Rectangular Real Flame Smokeless Clean Burning Indoor Outdoor Portable Heat-360 View Modern Décor
I absolutely love this tabletop fireplace! It’s perfect for new parents (plus your parents). The tabletop fireplace is perfect for date nights or just adding a romantic or cozy ambiance to the living room or patio.