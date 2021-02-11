It’s important to be there for your loved ones. Especially during times like this. However, it can be much harder to be there for them when you can’t even visit them. Of course, you can always catch up on the phone, but there’s nothing wrong with showing your friends and family you care in other ways.
Gift giving is a popular love language for many people, and I highly recommend sending your friends struggling with mental health a gift that can brighten their day and relieve stress. You’d be surprised what journaling and coloring can do for someone when they’re not in the right headspace. We rounded up 10 gifts that will help your loved ones prioritize self-care.
We are not self-help experts or doctors, but we (and Amazon customers) adore these products and find them helpful for reducing anxious thoughts.
Best Gift Ideas for People With Anxiety
Weighted blankets are the best. They apply deep pressure to help sleepers feel relaxed. Goodbye tossing and turning!
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, “I only get 5-6 hours of sleep during the week and need every minute to count and this blanket helps me fall into a deeper, more restful sleep. I also noticed when I get up in the AM, I don’t feel stiff or sore.”
2. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser, Upgraded Diffusers for Essential Oils Aromatherapy Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier with 7 Colors Lights 2 Mist Mode Waterless Auto Off for Home Office Room, Basic White
This is a great gift for people who appreciate aromatherapy. My aunt swears by lavender oil to help her family relax. I have used peppermint oil to relieve headaches! This high-quality diffuser is under $16 and is Amazon’s best-seller.
I love this compact size. It’s perfect for friends with small living spaces. There are two misting modes (6-8 hour and 3-4 hour working times). It will keep misting until the water runs out.
Also, the gift recipient will love the colorful mood light. With eight soothing colors and relaxing scents, they’ll have a peaceful ambience before bed.
Just a quick disclaimer, not all essential oils are safe for pets.
3. Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book (Irreverent Book Series)
This is the perfect gift for people who love art (and have a sense of humor). The $5 coloring book is a budget-friendly gift idea for those who need to take their minds off things. Listening to music and coloring gives me a calming effect before bed.
Melissa gave it a perfect rating and said, “This book will do exactly as it says. It will help you calm the f down.”
4. Daily Positivity Journal For Happiness, Wellness, Mindfulness & Self Care – Inspirational Journals To Write In, Writing Prompt Journal & Guided Journal Gifts For Men & Women – Hardcover Diary Notebook
People who have anxious feelings are often told that positive thoughts help block out negative thoughts. I find that writing down goals and showing gratitude has been an uplifting experience. Treat your bestie to a new journal that is perfect for manifesting their goals and writing down their feelings.
5. Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Body Lotion with Lavender, Natural Oatmeal and Chamomile & Ylang-Ylang Essential Oils to Calm & Relax, 12 fl. oz
For just $7 you can gift your friend some stress-relief body lotion. I love Aveeno, and this stuff smells amazing. (I also recommend Dr Teal’s Epsom bath salt.)
Elizabeth said, “It is not overpowering (as some lavender things can be). The scent is relaxing and just perfect, and it’s the same good lotion that Aveeno has made for forever.”
6. Bath Bombs Gift Set- 24 Aromatherapy BathBombs Made w/ Organic Essential Oils- Spa Fizzies w/Moisturizing Shea Butter and Bath Salts for Relaxation and Stress Relief- Gift for Women and Kids
Of course, we’re not experts in helping people living with autism, ADHD, or experiencing panic attacks, but we do recommend taking a relaxing bath when feeling stressed. These bath bombs have natural essential oils for a relaxing aromatherapy soak experience. They are made with natural and vegan ingredients.
A happy customer said, “Last few weeks, I have had a lot of stress and anxiety and have enjoyed a bath nearly every night. These bathbombs gave me the most serene experience. I will definitely purchase these again when I run out due to their price and quality.”
7. Motivational Stress Balls for Adults Anxiety Stress Relief Hand Therapy Exerciser Squeeze Fidget Toy Strengthener (3pack)
A fidget toy is another budget-friendly gift for stressed friends. Consider gifting your friends a fidget cube, fidget spinner, or stress ball toy. I love the encouraging messages!
8. Herbal Tea Sleep Aid w/ Chamomile , Valerian Root & Lemon Balm in Tea Bags – Aids Anxiety & Stress Relief – Thoughtful Gifts For Women
Wind down at the end of the day with yummy herbal tea. This chamomile-lemon scented tea will help friends and family feel relaxed before bedtime.
A customer said, “Hey Girl proved to do all it says it does ! I bought it for my niece who was having stress induced anxiety and difficulty sleeping . I heard back from her that she is sleeping well and feeling calmer . I willl definitely be re-ordering!” Another customer said it helped with her mind, muscle tension, and migraine pain as well.
9. Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad by Sharper Image- Weighted Electric Heating Pad with Massaging Vibrations, 6 Settings- 3 Heat, 3 Massage- 9 Relaxing Combinations, 12” x 24”, 4 lbs
No one wants to feel alone. Not only will weighted blankets help your friends feel cuddled, but a weighted heated pad with massaging vibrations also will. This $60 massaging pad includes a 9-foot power cord so users can get relief from bed, the couch, or office chair.
10. iHome Zenergy Salt Rock Lamp Meditative Light and Sound Therapy Genuine Himalayan Salt Lamp Speaker, Anti Anxiety, Stress Relief, Calming, Soothing, Sleep Easy, Lamp Night Light
This Himalayan salt lamp has built-in sound therapy with eight relaxing modes. There’s also a dimmer for brightness settings.
Joyce gave it five stars and said, “This is a wonderful Lamp. It make sounds and it gives you breathing sessions to help you fall asleep. I can’t say to many wonderful things about this salt lamp. If you have problems sleeping. Please go and buy one.”