It’s important to be there for your loved ones. Especially during times like this. However, it can be much harder to be there for them when you can’t even visit them. Of course, you can always catch up on the phone, but there’s nothing wrong with showing your friends and family you care in other ways.

Gift giving is a popular love language for many people, and I highly recommend sending your friends struggling with mental health a gift that can brighten their day and relieve stress. You’d be surprised what journaling and coloring can do for someone when they’re not in the right headspace. We rounded up 10 gifts that will help your loved ones prioritize self-care.

We are not self-help experts or doctors, but we (and Amazon customers) adore these products and find them helpful for reducing anxious thoughts.

Best Gift Ideas for People With Anxiety

This Himalayan salt lamp has built-in sound therapy with eight relaxing modes. There’s also a dimmer for brightness settings.

Joyce gave it five stars and said, “This is a wonderful Lamp. It make sounds and it gives you breathing sessions to help you fall asleep. I can’t say to many wonderful things about this salt lamp. If you have problems sleeping. Please go and buy one.”