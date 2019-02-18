Set down your plate of cheesecake and start applying that SPF 50, the Golden Girls are taking over the Western Caribbean and you are cordially invited to join. Flip Phone Events, a premier event planning company known for their Golden Girls Bar Crawls in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is hosting their very first Golden Girls-themed cruise in 2020 and tickets are already selling out fast.

The five-night cruise sets sail out of Miami, Florida, on February 24, 2020, with stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico on the Celebrity Infinity. Not only are you treated to an array of restaurants, bars, entertainment, a ticket booked with Flip Phone also includes some very special Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia themed activities with a nautical twist.

Once the ship sets sail, look forward to the “Caftan Sail Away Party” complete with cheesecake to sample. And that’s just the beginning of the festivities. Sing the night away at The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party (which is notably named after Blanche’s favorite bar), dance till your hips give out at the One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party and settle in for the night at the Shady Pines Craft Corner. There’s also Golden Girls trivia, Dorothy’s Bingo, and even a Golden Girls-themed bar crawl through Key West. And if you have some downtime by the pool grab a deck of these Golden Girls Playing Cards to play a mean game of Gin Rummy.

What’s a themed-cruise without a costume contest? Join your fellow cruisers and dress up in your favorite Golden Girl attire to enjoy a fancy dinner in one of the ship’s upscale dining rooms.

It should be noted that tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime event can only be purchased through Flip Phone events at clevine@dreamvacations.com. Purchasing a cruise ticket through Celebrity cruises will not allow you into all of the special events. That being said, if you happen to be booked for this cruise already, prepare to see a bunch of Golden Girls look-alikes on the Lido deck.