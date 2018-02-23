Junk food is bad for both the waistline and the wallet, but when cravings strike, they’re hard to ignore.

Here are some easy ways to lessen your dependence on junk food and get through the day without an unhealthy snack.





It’s important to listen to your body. Figure out what types of foods you’re craving so you can form a strategy to fight them. And indulge in treats occasionally, as deprivation can lead to binges, but don’t give in every time.

Distractions also help. If a craving strikes, go for a quick walk or play a few minutes of a video game to get your mind off it.

If you always want something sweet after a meal, a cup of tea with honey should scratch that itch.