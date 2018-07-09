The Australian government has decided to dock money from family tax benefit from parents who refuse to vaccinate their children. Under the Federal Movement “No Jab, No Pay” Program, there will be a charge of $28 reduction for each unvaccinated child, twice a month. The program began on July 1st.

According Dan Tehan, the country’s minister for Social Services, a parent can lose up to $547.36 per child in the course of the year. Previously, any parent who hadn’t vaccinated their children wouldn’t receive their end of the year payment. Usually, their Part A Benefit was worth $737. This new system was designed to serve as a more consistent reminder.

Though a statement, Tehan commented,

“Immunization is the safest way to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases. Parents who don’t immunize their children are putting their own kids at risk as well as the children of other people.”

This decision comes after the Parliament and health professionals discovered that children in Australia under the age of seven that were not vaccinated due to “conscientious objection” grew from 0.23 perfect in December 1999 to 1.77 percent in December 2014.

The Minister did state children with certain medical issues or natural immunity are exempt. Yet, he explained how the new measures were necessary to ensure the health and safety of children, and not put them at high risk of infectious diseases or any side effects that can be contagious. Before the policy, Australia was seeing immunization rates from below 90 percent, causing a resurgence of diseases like whooping-cough and polio, which is why healthcare experts decided on the new law.

Australia isn’t the only government that has tried to protect other students from diseases such as measles, polio, and chicken pox. Before the MMR vaccine became available in 1963, measles hospitalized 48,000 per year, killing over 500. Which is why in the United States, Oregon students are now required to show proof of up-to-date vaccinations. The city passed the “School Exclusion Day” as it is trying to deal with the nation’s highest rate of childhood vaccination expeditions.

While banning kids from school, or adding fees for parents might seem harsh, several believe unvaccinated children can put other students at serious risks of diseases. Many Health Department Experts believe immunization can save your child’s life by protecting them against these harmful consequences. Vaccinations have been proven to be effective, and safe, and although might involve discomfort, the pain is minimal compared to trauma caused by diseases one might get.

In the United States, all 50 States have legalization requiring specified vaccines for students. Almost all States grand religious exemptions for those who have religious beliefs against immunization, and 18 states allow philosophical or exemptions for those who object to vaccination because of moral, personal, medical conditions, or other believes.