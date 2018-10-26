One farm in upstate New York is offering an udderly unusual wellness treatment for people to de-stress. Mountain Horse Farm located in Naples, New York about five hours from Manhattan, is letting guests cuddle up to their cows for $300 a pop. Yes, you read that right, people are spending $300 to spend an hour and a half cow cuddling in a field.

The bed and breakfast (which also features a spa) hosts couples retreats and relaxing weekends, but what makes this Finger Lakes farm so unique is the Horse & Cow Experience. Said to “bring relaxation, healing, awareness about your body language, comfort, Mindfulness, build assertiveness, help with overcoming fear, [and] build confidence,” the horse and cow experience is the perfect way to escape your hectic lifestyle and spend a few minutes hugging a 1,600-pound animal.

Cows and horses are naturally calm and with the help of an equine specialist and a licensed counselor, this unique opportunity speaks to people who love furry cuddle buddies and are craving a good cuddle. According to the Mountain Horse Farm website, cows make great cuddle partners due to their higher body temperature, lower heart rate, and natural emotional support.

Each cow cuddling session starts in the Gathering Tipi with breathing exercises and a “cup game”. Guests are ushered out to the pasture where its cow-cuddling time. The guests have the opportunity to pet, brush and hug the animals. After the session is over guests are ushed back to the Gathering Tipi to reflect.

As with any new trend (especially wellness trends), there are a few nay-sayers. Farmers in Kansas have spoken up to share, “Their job is to make us money by producing beef and going to market so we can eat them eventually. That’s the Midwestern life of a cow.” Another farmer just uttered the word, “Insanity”.

I get it. I’m an animal lover all around. I yell, “Cows!” whenever I pass them on the road. I stop to pet random dogs and chase feral cats when I see them in parking lots. I’ve always wanted to visit a cat cafe and do goat yoga or bunny yoga (heck, I’d settle for goldfish yoga if I had to). But would I spend that kind of money to roll around with a cow? Well, I’d milk it for what it’s worth.